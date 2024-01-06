Arkansas gets DB, RB, DL commitments

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff continued an impressive transfer haul with three more commitments Friday.

South Alabama cornerback Marquise Robinson announced Friday morning he was choosing Arkansas over scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Houston and other programs.

He arrived in Fayetteville on Wednesday and left Friday.

"I mean, I'm locked in now," he said. "The coaches showed me everything I need to see. The relationship is there. The coaching points are there. Academics and everything, I loved it here."

Robinson, 6-2, 195 pounds, recorded 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions this season. In two seasons at South Alabama, he had 64 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 8 pass breakups.

His cousin, Lee Robinson Jr., and brother, Freddie Byrd, accompanied him on the trip to Fayetteville. Lee Robinson played linebacker for the Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals. Byrd is a defensive back at Prairie View A&M.

"Arkansas is getting a leader," Robinson said of himself. "They are getting a player with a chip on for [sure], somebody that is going to [play] all four quarters until zero on the clock."

Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson led his recruitment.

"Man, the coaches, they hit all the key points, from coaching, from how they can develop me, from academics to life points," Robinson said. "The biggest thing was how they can develop they can give me."

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith landed one of the top running backs in the NCAA transfer portal Friday afternoon when Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson committed to the Razorbacks.

Jackson, 6-2, 228 pounds, arrived in Fayetteville on Wednesday for an official visit and left Friday around noon. He announced his commitment about 2 1/2 hours later.

On3.com rates Jackson as the No. 5 running back transfer and No. 109 overall transfer this offseason.

Jackson rushed 161 times for 797 yards and 4 touchdowns this season with 9 catches for 53 yards. He had a career-high 129 yards rushing on 19 carries at Baylor on Sept. 9.

He played in 13 games and appeared at quarterback, running back and on special teams during the 2022 season. He finished that season with 78 carries for 531 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Smith will have a deep running backs room with the addition of Jackson and the signing of Benton 4-star back Braylen Russell. The Razorbacks are expected to return Isaiah Augustave, Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson.

Raheim Sanders and AJ Green have transferred from Arkansas since the end of the 2023 season.

Jackson signed with Texas in 2020 out of Duncanville, Texas, where he was a consensus 4-star prospect. ESPN rated him the No. 3 athlete and the No. 34 overall recruit in his high school class.

Hard work from Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams helped lead defensive lineman Anton Juncaj to commit to the Hogs late Friday afternoon.

"Coach Adams has stayed in touch and I just feel like I needed to visit Arkansas," Juncaj said. "He just always kept in touch, and going over the defense, that just means a lot to me. Just keeping in touch through the whole process."

He arrived in Fayetteville on Thursday afternoon for his official visit and left late Friday afternoon.

"I just felt at home here and had a family feel to it," he said.

Juncaj, 6-3, 274 pounds, announced he was transferring from FCS Albany on Dec. 18 and added scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Kansas, Houston, Maryland, Arizona and others.

He described what he was looking for during his visit to Arkansas.

"Just look around the facilities and really see the in-person feel of how the coaches are," he said.

Juncaj had 55 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 3 deflected passes and 5 forced fumbles this season as a senior. He was named a first-team FCS All-American by The Associated Press, and his sack total led the FCS.

He had 84 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, 5 deflected passes and 5 forced fumbles in two seasons at Albany.

Juncaj played at Division II Southern Connecticut State and Nassau (N.Y.) Community College before transferring to Albany.

He visited Texas A&M prior to making his way to Fayetteville. He had planned to visit Arizona and Syracuse.

Juncaj's large stature also translated to success in the weight room.

"I'm a little bit weaker than [during] the season, but I bench [press] 405 pounds," he said.

Robinson, Jackson and Juncaj are the 10th, 11th and 12th transfers to commit to the Hogs since the end of the season.

Arkansas is ahead of last year's pace of landing transfer commitments. The Hogs had four transfer commitments last year in December and had eight this past December. Six scholarship transfers committed to the Hogs last year in January for a total of 10 in the class going into the spring.

The Razorbacks have added four commitments so far this January for a total of 12 and could add others after hosting Robinson, Jackson and Juncaj and four other potential transfers so far this week.

Arkansas' 2023 transfer class was ranked No. 7 nationally, according to On3.com.