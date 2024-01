Blytheville, circa 1957: For some 70 years, the Dixie Pig has carried a reputation as one of the best barbecue places in Arkansas. Managed by Ernest Halsell, hence "When You Feel Piggish Come out to Ernest's." Common to the era, a sign in the window reads "White Only," but all have long been welcome to dine.

