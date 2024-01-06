Bella Vista plans informational meetings before election regarding tax increase proposal

BELLA VISTA -- The city will host two public meetings to provide information and answer questions about an issue that will be on voters' ballots in March.

Voters are being asked to decide whether to implement a half-mill increase in property taxes that would be designated for police officer pension plans, according to a news release from Cassi Lapp, the city's communications director. The issue will be on ballots in the March 5 preferential primary and nonpartisan judicial election.

The upcoming public meetings will be held:

6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Bella Vista Recreation Center, 3 Riordan Drive

3 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Bella Vista Police Department Training Room, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd.

The city currently collects 1.5 mills dedicated to uniformed employees' pension plans, with one mill going toward firefighters and a half mill toward police, the release said. Voters approved this in 2014. By state law, the city may ask for only one mill for each department and cannot spend the money for any other purpose.

Mayor John Flynn said he estimates the half-mill increase will cost the average Bella Vista resident about $20 per year.

People can visit bellavistaar.gov for more information, including a Frequently Asked Questions page regarding the millage.