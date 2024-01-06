Bryant runs streak to 17 games





BRYANT -- An early-season readjustment period has apparently done a world of good for Bryant's boys.

The Hornets got defensive stops when they needed them and knocked down several key baskets down the stretch Friday night to hold off Jonesboro 57-48 in their 6A-Central Conference opener.

Kellen Robinson finished with a game-high 19 points for Bryant (17-2, 1-0), which has won 17 consecutive games since starting the season with back-to-back losses.

"We go to the Matchup [Showcase] in Maumelle during opening weekend in mid-November and really don't play well," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said, referring to his team's 0-2 showing in the event. "So we had to regroup. We didn't have to really change anything. I think they were just a little bit excited, trying to play really well in their mind instead of playing really well on what we practiced every day.

"It was more just about establishing what we work on, and then each game and within games, we tend to get a little bit better. But I've got to give it to [the players] for trusting me, trusting each other."

Bryant certainly leaned on each other in taking down the defending Class 6A state champions at Hornet Arena on Friday night.

R.J. Young scored 11 points and Drake Fowler added nine points for Bryant, which trailed just once but had to fend off a series of comebacks by Jonesboro (9-7, 0-1). R.J. Newton also had seven points off the bench.

Chris Stacy had a team-high 16 points, Myreion Taylor scored nine points and Caleb Chew added eight points for the Golden Hurricane, who had their four-game winning streak snapped but threw a huge scare into the Hornets.

Robinson's nine-point first quarter allowed Bryant to hold a 17-13 lead after the first eight minutes. The Hornets eventually led 21-15 in the second until a 7-0 run -- fueled by a three-pointer from Stacy -- handed the advantage to Jonesboro. Fowler quickly responded with a 22-footer from the left wing to give the lead back to Bryant. But it wasn't until a quarter-closing 10-0 run that the Hornets were able to establish some wiggle room going into halftime.

But the Golden Hurricane countered in the third quarter.

Stingy defense ignited a 12-4 run for Jonesboro, which held Bryant to just six field-goal attempts in the third quarter after facing a 37-26 deficit at the break.

"We had [to be patient] against them," Abrahamson said. "[Jonesboro] is really good at rushing you into bad shots. I tell you what, they are playing so much better than they were a month ago. They're a top-five, maybe top-three team in the state, for sure, right now.

"Everybody knows they lost, I think, four starters from last year's team. But these kids have waited their turn, and they still defend like they always have."

The Hornets' patience did pay off in the fourth quarter. Bryant led 50-43 with a little over four minutes remaining and had a number of possessions afterwards where it was forced to play deep into the shot clock. Trent Ford, who was saddled with foul trouble for much of the game, finally broke through by nailing a three-pointer with 1:10 to go that extended the Hornets' lead to 10.

Bryant was able to hold on from there.

"Really proud of the way they shared the ball," said Abrahamson, whose team shot 66.7% (22 of 33) for the game. "You watch film on [Jonesboro], and they're taking eight or nine charges a game. We did commit two, so I wasn't happy about that. But I don't think we had any in the second half, and that was a big point of emphasis.

"We had to adjust, and their defense makes you adjust. If we're going to be a great team, we've got to be adaptable. Every team is a little bit different, so we have to adapt to how we can be successful against each opponent."

Jonesboro hit nine three-pointers in the game and finished 17 of 40 (42.5%) from the floor.

GIRLS

BRYANT 44, JONESBORO 42

Brilynn Findley rattled home a 10-footer with 19.1 seconds left to put Bryant up to stay in a back-and-forth tussle.

The senior guard finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals for the Lady Hornets, who made just 8 of 30 shots (26.7%) in the first two quarters and trailed 22-19 at halftime.

But Bryant (13-7, 1-0 6A-Central) scored the first seven points of the third quarter and eventually took a 36-30 lead into the final quarter. The Lady Golden Hurricane would later tie the game on two different occasions over the last two minutes of the fourth -- the latter coming with less than a minute to play when Jimaria Jackson's lay-up knotted the game at 42-42 -- before Findley's winning basket.

Austyn Oholendt finished with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals for Bryant. Amiya Butler had 10 points and Allanah Orsby notched eight points and 13 rebounds for Jonesboro (9-9, 0-1).





Bryant’s RJ Young (center) makes a layup through Jonesboro defenders Luke Baltz (left) and Caleb Chew on Friday night in the teams’ 6A-Central Conference opener at Hornet Arena in Bryant. The Hornets won 57-48. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)









