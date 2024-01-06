



Commandos break up hijacking attempt

NEW DELHI -- Indian navy commandos safely evacuated 21 crew members from a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier involved in a hijacking attempt in the Arabian Sea, the navy said Friday.

The MV Lila Norfolk sent a message on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitoring portal that said five or six armed people had boarded the vessel Thursday evening, the navy said in a statement.

India's navy diverted a ship deployed for maritime security operations to assist the carrier, and a group of commandos boarded the vessel after monitoring its movement for several hours, the statement said.

No hijackers were found on board during a search by the commandos, the navy said in an update.

"The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by the Indian navy," it said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor also reported Friday that the search had been completed and no hijackers had been found on board.

Ambrey, a maritime intelligence firm, said earlier that the bulk carrier had started to drift 420 miles east of Hafun, Somalia.

Nepal bans job travel to Russia, Ukraine

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- Nepal's government has banned its citizens from going to Russia or Ukraine for employment, saying many have been recruited by the Russian army to fight in the conflict there.

The country's Department of Employment issued a notice saying it had reports of Nepalese nationals in the Russian army being killed and was further investigating the matter.

It is believed that at least 10 Nepalis have been killed in the fighting and four more have been captured by the Ukraine side.

Tens of thousands of Nepalis go abroad in search of work every year and are required to get a permit from the government before leaving the country for employment.

It is also believed that there are some Nepalis fighting as hired soldiers on the Ukrainian side, but that has not been confirmed by the government.

Brief tweet raises eyebrows in Poland

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's minister of digital affairs suggested Friday that President Andrzej Duda check the security of access to his social accounts after a bizarre tweet went out that was almost immediately removed.

The tweet published Thursday on Duda's private account said: "Tell him to ask his wife what 'having balls' means. She knows!"

The tweet was quickly deleted, but internet users took screenshots that were shared, creating amusement but also criticism that the head of state wasn't being cautious enough with his online behavior.

Duda's office has not explained what the message published on X, formerly Twitter, referred to, nor did it explain how it was published.

The government, led by Duda's political rival, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, suggested that the president should exercise greater caution and said it could offer security assistance.

"Due to the fact that an unusual entry appeared on President Andrzej Duda's account on the X website, which disappeared quite quickly, I asked the president to check the security of access to his social accounts," Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski tweeted.

In the past, Duda has engaged with anonymous users of social media. He also took calls from Russian pranksters who pretended to be the United Nations secretary-general and the French president.

Trains collide in Indonesia, killing 4

BANDUNG, Indonesia -- Two trains collided on Indonesia's main island of Java on Friday, causing carriages to buckle and overturn and killing at least four people, officials said.

The accident happened about 500 yards from Cicalengka train station in West Java province, said Ayep Hanapi, a spokesperson for PT Kereta Api Indonesia, the national railways.

He said the Turangga express train carrying 287 passengers was traveling from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, when it plowed into a Bandung Raya commuter train with 191 passengers heading to Padalarang from Haurpugur station at 6:03 a.m.

"All passengers of the two crashed trains have been evacuated safely," Hanapi said, adding that 37 people were injured and treated at several hospitals. By Friday afternoon, only two passengers were still hospitalized, he said.

West Java police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo said at least four train crew members were killed -- the driver and his assistant on the commuter train and a steward and a security guard on the express train.

Television video showed several carriages overturned or badly mangled. One carriage plunged into a nearby rice field. People screamed as panicked passengers tried to get out of the train. Some walked through the fields carrying suitcases and other items as ambulances evacuated the injured.

Transportation ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati apologized for the accident and for the disruption of railway services across Java island.

She said the cause of the accident was being investigated and that rescuers had evacuated all passengers and were working to remove the trains to restore service.









Rescuers inspect the wreckage after a collision Friday between two trains in Cicalengka, West Java, Indonesia. An express train with 287 passengers collided with a commuter train with 191 passengers on Indonesia’s main island of Java, with officials reporting at least four fatalities. More photos at arkansasonline.com/16java/. (AP/Abdan Syakura)

Abdan Syakura







