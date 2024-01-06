Ex-Cross County High School employee arrested, accused of sexual assault of student

A former Cross County High School employee was arrested Thursday on charges accusing her of sexually assaulting a student, the county sheriff said in a Facebook post.

Kara Lee, 26, was arrested after an investigation into incidents in November and December that prompted a call to the Crimes Against Children Division of the Arkansas State Police, the post from Sheriff David West states.

The investigation found that Lee sexually assaulted a male student, West said. That investigation was still ongoing as of Saturday.

Lee faces three charges of first-degree sexual assault and one of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A list of staff members on the Cross County School District's website listed Lee as a math teacher as of late last month. She was no longer on the list as of Saturday.

Lee did not appear in the Cross County jail's online inmate roster Saturday afternoon as a current or recently released inmate, but an archived version of the inmate roster website showed she was released on Thursday, about two hours after she was booked. There was no bond amount listed.