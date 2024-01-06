Ex-Razorbacks name new schools





One former University of Arkansas lineman on each side of the ball announced his transfer destination Friday.

Former defensive tackle Taurean Carter posted on social media he was heading to SMU and offensive tackle Devon Manuel said he was going to Florida.

Carter, a fifth-year senior from Mansfield, Texas, had 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while making 4 starts and playing in all 12 games this season.

Manuel was banged up during preseason camp and early in the season and wound up making four starts while playing in nine games. The 6-9, 310-pounder from Sunset, La., will be a redshirt junior in 2024.

On Thursday, former Arkansas linebacker Jaheim Thomas announced he was headed to Wisconsin. Also, defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker posted a Texas Tech logo on social media while on his official visit with the Red Raiders, though he has not officially announced his destination.

At least 15 scholarship Razorbacks entered the NCAA transfer portal between Dec. 4-Jan. 2, and seven have wound up at Power 5 institutions, including tailback Raheim Sanders (South Carolina) and linebacker Chris Paul (Ole Miss) within the SEC.



