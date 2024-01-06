Opinion/Where I’m writing from

Family ski vacation so worth the prep, long lines

Today at 4:30 p.m.

by ELI CRANOR SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE


I'm writing from Winter Park, Colo.

The Cranor Crew is on a family ski trip. Due to blizzard conditions in Kansas, it took us over 20 hours in my wife's new Mazda (the same one I rammed into the mailbox a few weeks back) to get here.

We