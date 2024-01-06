First snow of 2024 not much, but wait, forecasters say

Winter weather hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley early Friday, but caused few problems for power companies or police departments.

Another winter storm is possible early next week, according to the weather service forecast.

"This system will go on to intensify into a dynamic storm over the Great Plains and cause widespread impacts from there to the East Coast early to midweek," according to the forecast.

Jay Frasier, Benton County's administrator of public services and head of the Road Department, said Friday's weather was a good test for the department. Frasier said snow accumulations in Benton County varied but most areas saw one-half to three-quarters of an inch.

"It's always good to have a light snow to begin with," Frasier said Friday afternoon.

Frasier said the most current forecast indicates the next storm could dump as much as 3 inches of snow on Northwest Arkansas, but it's still too early to be precise.

Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins agreed Friday's snowfall was a useful way to gauge the county's winter weather plans.

He said the forecast had called for very little snow and then changed rapidly Friday morning.

"This hit late and fast," Deakins said. "Every storm is going to be different."

Deakins said the county is working to improve its winter-weather communications. He said the decision to delay opening of county offices on Friday until 10 a.m. surprised some employees and members of the public. He said information on county closings will be posted on the county's website at www.washingtoncountyar.gov and on social media including Facebook.

"We had some employees who said they were already on their way here before they heard we were delaying the opening," Deakins said. "They're not happy with us. I get that. But safety is our first concern. The safety of our employees and of the public.

"We wanted to be sure the streets and roads were open and the sidewalks and parking lots here were clear."

The snow started early Friday, but by 9 a.m. it was winding down across much of the area, according to the National Weather Service of Tulsa, which also reported up to 3 inches of snow was possible in parts of the area.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer with the Fayetteville Police Department, said there was a five-vehicle accident on East Township Street at its intersection with Jimmie Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office worked numerous calls of minor accidents and motorists in need of assistance. Tow trucks were needed to clear up an accident on Illinois Chapel Road, just west of Arkansas 265, according to information from the Sheriff's Office.

Melody Kwok, Benton County's communications director, said plows were out Friday morning clearing roads, and salt was put on all roads to lessen rough driving conditions.

Sebastian County Emergency Management shared a National Weather Service alert on its Facebook page Friday stating a winter weather advisory would be in effect for the county until noon. It stated up to an inch of total snow accumulation was expected in the area.

Today is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 and a small chance of rain in Northwest Arkansas. Fort Smith is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 44 on Saturday. Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the low to mid-50s, are expected Sunday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, according to the weather service.

Javen Aycock, 8, of Fayetteville catches some air Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, while sledding with family in Wilson Park in Fayetteville. A heavy, wet snow fell Friday morning but a warm afternoon melted much of it away by midday. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Dave Austin takes photographs Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, of the Historic Washington County Courthouse in snow in downtown Fayetteville. Snow fell for much of the early morning, but dissipated by midday. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

