Christopher Gibbons, 40, host of the "Lone Wolf Radio" podcast who called for the deaths of Prince Harry and his son, was sentenced to eight years in prison, and his co-host Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, was given a seven-year term, the Metropolitan Police said.

Yan Chenglong, a competitor in Chinese chess, demands in a lawsuit that the national association in China apologize, restore his reputation in the media and pay him $14,000 in damages after he was stripped of a title for drinking alcohol and defecating in the bathtub of his hotel room at a recent competition.

Blaine Luetkemeyer, 71, a Republican U.S. representative of Missouri first elected in 2008, announced that he "decided to not file for re-election and retire at the end of my term in December."

Austin McDaniel, spokesperson for Alaska Wildlife Troopers, said in an email agents "became aware of the video circulating on social media" that showed a garbage-truck driver appearing to chase a moose with the vehicle.

Harry Dunn, former police officer who defended the U.S. Capitol against rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, announced on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, that he's "running for Congress to stop Trump's MAGA extremists & ensure it never happens again."

Mary Kay Holthus, a Clark County, Nev., judge attacked by a defendant in a felony battery case, returned to the bench and "is extremely grateful for those who took brave action during the attack," according to a statement shared by Chief Judge Jerry Wiese.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, GOP U.S. representative of Georgia, had her fundraiser and book signing canceled as "Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing," the Kissimmee, Fla., resort said.

Chris Skidmore, Britain's former energy minister, said he his leaving the Conservative Party and will step down from Parliament because he "cannot vote for a bill that clearly promotes the production of new oil and gas."

Failatu Abdul-Razak, a chief in Ghana, had cooked banku and other regional dishes for over 110 hours at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale as she aims to break the mark recognized by Guinness World Records for a cook-a-thon of 119 hours and 57 minutes held by Irish chef Alan Fisher.