Focus on other things

On the last day of the year, the lead article in the ADG covered state income-tax cuts that would go into effect the next day. Extensive analyses were included, but the central point was that top individual and corporate rates would be cut. There were estimates of the resulting reductions in state revenue; one said Arkansas would experience an 8.3 percent drop in general revenue. There were also musings from the governor and others about the possibility of further cuts or the complete elimination of the income tax that accounts for roughly half of state revenue.

Our governor is acting like a real Republican for whom cutting taxes from the top is the answer to all problems. This is called "trickle-down economics" and was brought to national prominence by Ronald Reagan. Republicans have engineered five major tax cuts since 1980, mostly for the top one percent, that are responsible for much of our national debt. Unfortunately, there is no good economic evidence that any of these tax cuts actually stimulated the economy. To work, tax cuts have to go to people who will spend the money.

In case the governor had not noticed, Arkansas faces serious problems. The list is long: We top the nation in food insecurity, infant and maternal deaths, and strangely, large truck deaths. We are near the bottom on education, income, and more. Perhaps, rather than cutting taxes for the wealthiest among us, we should be using the money to improve conditions for average Arkansans, give the public schools a few dollars, or maybe even give the prisons some money to house those extra inmates.

Maybe we should change "trickle-down economics" to "tinkle down" since Republicans give money to the rich, and they tinkle on our heads.

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock

Outstanding editorial

Well, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, you've outdone yourself. Readers, if you didn't get a Jan. 1 paper, you really should. The editorial addressed Baby 2024 and was so well-written, hitting every point of the coming year--smile some, cry some, hope some.

Their editorials are usually good, though I don't always agree with their point of view, but this one is outstanding.

PATTIE S. SHINN

Huntsville

Voice for small states

I agree with the letter on Wednesday touting the positive for the Electoral College. Forty states, including Arkansas, have a smaller population than Los Angeles County. The founding fathers' reason was to give the individual states some semblance of a voice.

MIKE SLABAUGH

Jonesboro

On gerrymandering

Recently there have been several court decisions on multiple levels in various states dealing with the issue of gerrymandering. This is an abhorrent practice by which legislators from the dominant party draw electoral district lines with the intent of favoring the candidates of their own political party. The courts in their infinite though incomplete wisdom have ruled that gerrymandering along racial lines violates the Constitution, but those same courts, including our United States Supreme Court, have also stated that nothing prohibits gerrymandering for purely political reasons.

I have a hard time understanding the latter decision. I will not pretend to be an expert on constitutional law but I am not aware of any part of the Constitution that states this. In the absence of this guidance the Supreme Court slithered out of its responsibility by saying it was up to the states and Congress to address this. Let me see if I have this correct: An entity is almost certainly engaged in an unethical practice to gain power so the solution is to passively ask the entity to correct the process by which it holds power. That has certainly worked well--pardon my sarcasm.

The current Supreme Court's conservative majority and their like-minded brethren in the district and appellate courts pride themselves on the textualist or originalist method of constitutional interpretation sometimes appearing to be virtually channeling what they believe the founding fathers' thoughts were. Let me help them with that. Given that President Washington and others warned against even the formation of political parties, I believe their message would be clear. The elected should never be allowed to play a role in manipulating the selection of their electors!

PHILLIP J. PEYERS

Little Rock

Correction

Because of an editing error, Nancy Dockter’s last name was misspelled in her letter appearing on Wednesday’s Voices page. We regret the mistake.



