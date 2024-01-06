Local sports roundup

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAFS women fall at Texas Woman's

DENTON, Texas -- The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith women's basketball team was defeated 77-59 at Texas Woman's University on Thursday afternoon.

Center Sinetra Jones led the Lions (4-8, 2-4 Lone Star Conference) with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 8 for 13 from the floor. Morgan Browning added 13 points for the Lions while Baylee Fincher tallied 12 points and seven rebounds.

UAFS is back in action Saturday at UT Tyler.

Lions fall to Dallas Baptist

DALLAS -- Four players scored in double figures but University of Arkansas-Fort Smith men's basketball was unable to slow down Dallas Baptist on Thursday, falling 99-79 as the teams resumed Lone Star Conference play.

Guard Payton Brown led the Lions with 19 points off the bench on 6 of 10 shooting overall and 3 for 6 from three-point range while guard Roland McCoy added 15 points. Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu chipped in with 14 points and eight rebounds and guard Cameron Bush tallied 11 points for the Lions.

The Lions visit UT Tyler at 3 p.m. Saturday.

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

THE NEW SCHOOL 67, MULBERRY 43 Jaxon Hand had 17 points to lead four players in double figures as The New School earned a 1A-1 West Conference victory Thursday at Mulberry. The Cougars (21-3, 4-0) led 26-12 after one quarter and 39-25 at halftime. Jaiden Wilson added 16 points for The New School, followed by Jackson Marshall with 11 and Festus Martin with 10.

LEAD HILL 55, DEER 38 Nicklas May and Coda Lemon both had double-doubles as Lead Hill claimed a 1A-1 East Conference victory at home over Deer. The Tigers set the tone early with a 23-5 lead after one quarter and a 35-17 halftime cushion. May had 21 points and 18 rebounds, while Lemon added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Kaden Baker had 10 points and Cedomir Petrovic had 11 rebounds for Lead Hill.