Malaria cited as cause in death of Georgia trucker found in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- A virulent strain of malaria caused the death of a truck driver found in a Mansfield grocery store parking lot in November, an Arkansas State Crime Laboratory autopsy determined.

Mohammed Keita, 35, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was found dead in a truck at a Harps Food Store on Nov. 17. He had suffered from an undiagnosed illness after returning from a trip to Africa on Nov. 14, Mansfield police investigators learned from employer Blair Logistics of Birmingham, Ala., and hospital records.

The Police Department released a copy of the autopsy report Thursday. The report shows cause of death as "cerebral malaria due to plasmodium falciparum."

The plasmodium falciparum strain of malaria causes 90% of fatalities in malaria cases worldwide, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information's website.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, "Most malaria cases diagnosed in the United States are imported, usually by persons who travel to countries where malaria is endemic."

Last year, the United States saw the first cases of locally acquired malaria since 2003, including cases in Florida, Texas and Maryland.

The Arkansas Department of Health announced in October that the first locally acquired case of malaria in the state in more than a decade had been identified in Saline County.

An estimated 249 million people worldwide contracted the mosquito-borne disease in 2022, and 608,000 died, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.

Keita's body was found after his employer contacted Mansfield police and requested a welfare check on him. The department found him and, as a precaution, asked Fort Smith's hazmat team to come to the scene. Keita had received treatment at a hospital in Ponca City, Okla., the day before his body was found, police said at the time. He was released earlier the day he died. Mansfield is 236 miles from Ponca City by the shortest route, maps show.