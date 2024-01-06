Mistletoe rivals await Pippin defender

HOR SPRINGS -- Robertino Diodoro arrived a little late at the party when the live racing season began last month at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, but he's here now and don't be stunned if he soon shakes things up.

Oaklawn's 2022-23 leader in trainer victories, Diodoro sat out the first five days of the new season after being suspended for a drug overage in a stakes race here last season. He won Monday's fifth race on his first day back with Royal Act for Hot Springs client Jerry Caroom, although he lost the horse to local horseman Staton Flurry through the claiming box.

Diodoro notched 61 Oaklawn victories last season, holding off 12-time local champion and Hall of Famer Steve Asmusssen for the title. That bettered the trainer's 51 victories of 2020 when he snapped Asmussen's eight-year streak of local titles.

One of his best local horses last season returns for a title defense in the $150,000 Pippin for older fillies and mares today. Lovely Ride, her co-owners including Little Rock attorney John Holleman, won the Mistletoe locally in December 2022 before repeating in the 1 1/16-mile Pippin, a prep for the Grade I $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap in April. Candy Ride's daughter can become the first repeat Pippin winner since Don't Tell Sophia for Jerry Namy and trainer Phil Sims in 2013 and 2014.

A seven-time winner of more than $578,000, Lovely Ride moved up to seventh through a rival's disqualification in the Mistletoe mile on Dec. 9. Newly turned 6, the bay mare ran under Diodoro assistant Sean Williams' name in the race won by Butterbean with Misty Veil second and Ice Orchid third. Those rivals return in the Pippin, listed as race nine of 10 at Oaklawn and with post time scheduled 4:22 p.m. Today's first post is 12:30 p.m.

Cristian Torres, who rode many of his meet-high 100 winners last year for Diodoro, has piloted Lovely Ride in her past seven races, placing second to Brad Cox trainee A Mo Reay in the track's Grade III Bayakoa last Feb. 4. Diodoro curtailed her campaign after a May start, her sixth of the year, in a turf event at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie, Texas. Lovely Ride, whose two wins in Hot Springs have come on the lead, breaks from the rail post in the five-horse field.

Butterbean closed with a rush to win the Mistletoe by a half-length and since has done maintenance work over the track for Ken McPeek, whose wife, Susan, is a co-owner. Klimt's 5-year-old daughter finished third in an Oaklawn stake last April, winning the 2022 Grade III Iowa Oaks at Prairie Meadows under Glenn Corbett. Julien Leparoux keeps the mount, breaking from post two.

Misty Veil, a 6-year-old by Tonalist, lost the Mistletoe despite surging up the rail. Mike Maker trains the chestnut mare whose owners include Little Rock horseman Michael Hui, some of whose best horses were turfers and thus did not run in Arkansas. A two-time Oaklawn winner, Misty Veil switches to jockey Ramon Vazquez and is sure to take plenty of tote action, going off almost 3-1 last time behind an 11-1 winner.

Ice Orchid could make it a one-two-three finish in some order for Arkansas owners, representing breeder John Ed Anthony's Shortleaf Stable. With a Kentucky Derby-winning sire (Super Saver) and broodmare sire (Real Quiet), she has a distance pedigree to be sure and finished a half-length back in the 2023 Pippin. Ricardo Santana Jr. stays aboard the 5-year-old for trainer John Alexander Ortiz.

Trainer Justin Evans entered Tiz a Macho, unraced at Oaklawn but a winner in Washington and Arizona last year. Harry Hernandez rides the 5-year-old mare.