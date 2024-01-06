Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle, have announced an end to their 12-year marriage. Last March, AJ, 45, and Rochelle, 42, announced that they had temporarily separated to "work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future." In a statement shared with TMZ, they said at the time that they planned to "come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family." "As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," said a statement posted on AJ McLean's Instagram. "While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision." They planned to focus on "moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship" and vowed to co-parent their two children together. "We appreciate your kindness, respect and privacy at this time," the statement concluded. Neither spouse has filed divorce papers yet, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court online records. The pair have two daughters together, Elliot, 11, and Lyric, 6.

The New Jersey man charged with stabbing "The Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie is allowed to seek material related to Rushdie's upcoming memoir about the attack before standing trial, a judge ruled Wednesday. Jury selection in Hadi Matar's attempted murder and assault trial was originally scheduled to start Monday. Instead, the trial is on hold, since Matar's lawyer argued Tuesday that the defendant is entitled by law to see the manuscript, due out in April, and related material before standing trial. The prosecutor said he requested a copy of the manuscript as part of the legal discovery process. The request, he said, was declined by Rushdie's representatives, who cited intellectual property rights. Written or recorded statements about the attack made by any witness are considered potential evidence, attorneys said. "It will not change the ultimate outcome," Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said of the postponement. A new date has not yet been set. Matar, 26, who lived in Fairview, N.J., has been held without bail since prosecutors said he stabbed Rushdie more than a dozen times after rushing the stage at the Chautauqua Institution where the author was about to speak in August 2022.