Roach named CEO of Stone Bank of LR

Nick Roach has been named chief executive officer of Stone Bank of Little Rock.

Roach, who was serving as the bank's president, succeeds Marnie Oldner, who retired in December 2023.

"His track record of accomplishments and leadership within Stone Bank has been remarkable and we look forward to the continued success of the bank under his guidance," board Chairman Kendall Combs said of Roach's appointment.

Roach has helped improve the bank's government-guaranteed loan sector by directing efforts to become a leading lender of U.S. Small Business Administration and Department of Agriculture-backed loans. Stone Bank has consistently ranked as one of the leading U.S. Farm Service Agency lenders with customers in 13 states from Vermont to Texas.

Stone Bank has branches in Little Rock, White Hall, Harrison, Mountain View, DeWitt and Gillett.

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart to meet with Rap Snacks

Buyers from Walmart Inc. and Sam's Club are scheduled to meet next week with suppliers at the Rap Snacks Disruptive Summit in Florida.

The summit, which runs Tuesday through Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, will include many workshops, including one titled Meet the Retailers. A news release described the workshop as "an exclusive opportunity to meet with retail buyers from Walmart/Sam's Club and Dollar General."

Rap Snacks founder James Lindsay said the brand's "commitment to empowering multicultural [consumer-packaged goods] brands and aligning with those who resonate with our values is at the heart of this summit."

"It's not just about disruption" in the retail industry, Lindsay said. "It's about creating lasting change, celebrating diversity and championing brands that speak to the culture."

Rap Snacks are products such as potato and corn chips, popcorn and ramen noodles, as well as beverages. The company describes these as "inspired by hip-hop and flavored by culture."

The products' packaging features images of popular hip-hop artists such as Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj.

-- Serenah McKay

Index gains 0.59, closes at 902.07

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 902.07, up 0.59 points.

"The first four trading days of 2024 have been a terrible start for equities," Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC's Tom Lee said in a note to clients reported by Bloomberg News. "The year tends to play out in January. Meaning, this turmoil in the first week of trading is telling us to brace for a challenging year."

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. rose 1.4% and Simmons First National Corp. shares rose 1% to lead the index Friday.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.