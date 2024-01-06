NLR girls turn away Conway in OT





Both coaches admitted it wasn't pretty, but the final outcome looked a little better to the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats.

North Little Rock escaped with a 60-59 overtime victory over Conway in the 6A-Central Conference opener for both teams at Charging Wildcats Arena on Friday night in North Little Rock.

After trailing most of the game, the Lady Wampus Cats hit five of their final six shots in regulation, including four three-pointers, to force the extra period tied at 47-47.

In overtime, Conway led 49-47 after scoring off the tip, but North Little Rock scored six straight to regain control. The Lady Charging Wildcats, who struggled at the free-throw line at times during the game, made seven of their final eight to put the game away.

Two free throws each from Kinley Mears and Katie Fimple made it 58-52 with 35.5 seconds left. Nia Edwards added two and Lauren Brewster hit 1 of 2 with 9.5 seconds left to maintain a safe cushion. Conway's Samyah Jordan hit a three-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining to trim the score to 60-59, but the Lady Wampus Cats never got another shot.

"It was good to see, especially our young kids to play in that environment," North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple said. "It was a typical Conway versus North Little Rock game. It is going to be a nail-biter and possession-to-possession, and we were lucky to come out on top."

The Lady Charging Wildcats were without their top player, Jaliyah White, for most of the game because of foul trouble. But that was an issue for both teams. In the game, North Little Rock was called for 30 fouls and Conway 26.

"I thought it was ugly both ways, but the officiating had a lot to do with that as far as us being in foul trouble and North Little Rock, too," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "The whole game both of us, Coach Fimple and I, were both managing foul issues. That doesn't make for a great flow of the game.

"I was proud of the way we battled at times and made some big shots to get back in it, but I'm clearly disappointed in missing nine free throws and losing by one."

Post player Madison Hatley led the Lady Charging Wildcats with 20 points.

BOYS

NORTH LITTLE 76, CONWAY 60

JaKory Withers led the way with 20 points as North Little Rock (12-4, 1-0 6A-Central) defeated Conway (6-7, 0-1) in their conference opener.

Withers got scoring help from Kevon Smith with 16, Braylon Frazier with 12, Robert Griffin 9 and Andre Barnes 8.

North Little Rock led 23-12 after the first half and 36-29 at the half. Conway was able to get as close as five points in the third quarter, but it was 58-43 going into the fourth quarter.

Kanard Turner led Conway with 20 points. Jamel Holden added 13, Credric Jones Jr. 11 and Wesley Tapp 10.





