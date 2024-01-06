



NYC crews wrestle with derailed train

NEW YORK -- In the cramped confines of a New York City subway tunnel, work crews labored to lift hulking rail cars back onto the tracks after two passenger trains collided and derailed, causing service disruptions that stretched into a second day Friday.

The low-speed crash in Manhattan left the trains blocking the local and express tracks in the northbound direction of the 1, 2 and 3 lines, which means partial service can only be restored once the derailed train is out of the way, said Janno Lieber, the chair of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, at briefing in front of the station Friday morning.

However, getting the last of the train's 10 cars onto the rails is a complicated operation because of the subway tunnel's low ceiling, said NYC Transit President Richard Davey.

Subway disruptions rippled up and down the west side of Manhattan, with the 1 and 3 lines suspended between Times Square and Harlem, while 2 trains were diverted to the east side.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived Friday in New York to try to investigate the cause of the collision.

Officials said the vandalized train, whose wheels were damaged by the impact of the collision, will be removed after the passenger train is rerailed.

No time has been set for a Transportation Safety Board briefing on the collision, an agency spokesperson said.

NYC sues bus companies over migrants

NEW YORK -- New York City is suing more than a dozen charter bus companies for damages, accusing them of illegally transporting tens of thousands of migrants from the southern border to the city under the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The lawsuit accuses 17 bus companies of participating in a "bad faith" relocation plan that violates state restrictions on abandoning "needy persons" in New York. It seeks financial damages to cover the cost of caring for an estimated 33,000 migrants that have arrived in the city on charter buses since the spring of 2022.

Filed in state court Thursday, the lawsuit marked the latest effort by a Democratic mayor to turn back busloads of asylum-seekers sent by the Republican governor of Texas. The state has sent more than 95,000 migrants to so-called sanctuary cities, including New York, Chicago and Denver, in protest of President Joe Biden's immigration policies, Abbott said last month.

Amid an increase in bus drop-offs, New York City and Chicago announced new restrictions in recent weeks mandating the charter companies to provide advance notice of their arrivals. Within days, many of the buses began leaving migrants in suburbs surrounding each city without prior notice, drawing anger from local officials.

Several hurt in N.Y. tour bus crash

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. -- Several people were injured when a tour bus carrying passengers rolled over Friday on a highway in the southern Adirondacks, state police said.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on the Adirondack Northway in the town of Lake George, according to New York State Police.

One passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition, according to state police. Another 12 passengers were transported to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries, Ray Agnew, the hospital's spokesperson, said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers were at the site performing rescue operations.

The southbound highway was closed between exits 23 and 22.

Police spokesperson Deanna Cohen said the scene was still being assessed and had no further details.

Fire engulfs ex-Singer Sewing factory

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- More than 100 firefighters battled a blaze Friday at a New Jersey industrial park that was home to the Singer Sewing Machine factory for more than a century.

A passerby reported the fire about 5:30 a.m., Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said.

No one was in the building and no injuries were reported, he said.

Two roofs and one wall collapsed, but the fire was burning in several buildings closest to the waterfront, away from the oldest historical portion of the building, Bollwage said.

"The iconic portion of the building is not threatened," the mayor said.

Prevailing winds were helping by blowing flames away from the rest of the complex, he added.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene of the four-alarm fire, a classification requiring one of the highest levels of response in the city, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the blaze itself could take several days to extinguish, Bollwage said.





Smoke rises south of the New York borough of Manhattan on Friday as a warehouse burns in Elizabeth, N.J. (AP/Craig Ruttle)





