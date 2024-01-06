GOLF

Scheffler holds Sentry's lead

A new year, the same old Scottie Scheffler. The world's No. 1 player had eight birdies and an eagle Friday for a 9-under 64 at The Sentry, giving him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the PGA Tour's season opener. Low scoring on the Plantation course at Kapalua has come to be expected. Even with the Kona wind out of the opposite direction, it hasn't been strong enough to keep the 59-player field from attacking at will. Scheffler was at 16-under 130, still only good for a one-shot lead over jet-lagged Tyrrell Hatton of England, Brendon Todd and Sungjae Im.

FOOTBALL

Auburn fires OC

Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze has fired offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery after one season together. Freeze made the announcement on Friday after the Tigers finished 6-7 and struggled offensively, especially in the passing game behind former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne. The Tigers ranked 121st of 130 FBS offenses in passing, averaging just 162.2 yards per game. The Tigers averaged 351 yards and 26 points a game. Auburn totaled just 300 yards in a 31-13 loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. Montgomery joined Freeze's first Auburn staff in December 2022 after eight seasons as Tulsa's head coach.

Maryland QB enters portal

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal, a sign that he may pursue an additional year of eligibility at the college level. Tagovailoa, the younger brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa, became the Big Ten's career leader in yards passing this season. He opted to skip Maryland's matchup with Auburn in the Music City Bowl. This was his fourth season playing for the Terrapins. Although one of those was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he also played in five games for Alabama in 2019 before transferring to Maryland. Tagovailoa set a single-season school record with 3,860 yards passing in 2021.

Liberty standouts leaving

Liberty's record-setting season didn't come without a cost. Quarterback Kaidon Salter, who was responsible for a school-record 44 touchdowns, and wide receiver CJ Daniels, whose 55 receptions went for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns, have both since entered the transfer portal. The No. 23 Flames (13-1) ended their season with a 45-6 loss to No. 8 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. Liberty scored quickly on its opening drive, Salter hitting Bentley Hanshaw with a 17-yard scoring pass with 12:37 to play in the opening period, but that was all the scoring the Flames could muster in the New Year's Day matchup. Salter threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 scores, breaking Malik Willis' record of 40 TDs responsible for at Liberty.

BASEBALL

Judge orders Franco's release

A judge on Friday ordered the conditional release of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco while he is investigated for allegations he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and gave her mother a car and thousands of dollars in exchange for her consent, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. The judge said Franco is allowed to leave the Dominican Republic but must return once a month to meet with authorities. He also was ordered to pay $34,000 as a type of deposit as the investigation continues. Supporters who gathered outside the courthouse clapped after the ruling and shouted "Boss! Boss!" in reference to Franco. The 22-year-old All-Star is accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. The judge in the case, Rumaldi Marcelino, had several options for a ruling Friday: release Franco on bond, temporarily arrest him, prevent him from leaving the Dominican Republic or demand that he make occasional appearances until the investigation or a trial has ended.

Giants get Ray in trade

Outfielder Mitch Haniger returned to the Seattle Mariners when he was acquired from the San Francisco Giants on Friday with right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and $6 million for left-hander Robbie Ray in a trade of underperforming players coming off injuries. Haniger was with the Mariners from 2017-22, then left to sign a $43.5 million, three-year contract with the Giants. Ray, 32, pitched 3 1/3 innings against Cleveland last March 31 in the Mariners' second game, then went on the injured list the next day and had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair on May 3 with Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Ray was an All-Star in 2017 with Arizona and has a 74-71 record with a 3.96 ERA in 222 starts and four relief appearances over 10 seasons. DeSclafani has a 54-56 record and 4.20 ERA in 169 starts and 11 relief appearances.

Cards pick up reliever

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Richie Palacios in an attempt to fortify their bullpen, which was a major contributor to a disappointing 2022 season. The 33-year-old Kittredge was an All-Star in 2021, when he appeared in a career-high 57 games with a 1.88 ERA. He missed parts of the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but Kittredge finished 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA in 14 games down for the Rays this past season, helping them earn a postseason berth. He is 18-7 with a 3.65 ERA over his seven-year career, spent entirely with Tampa Bay.

OF Brantley retires

Five-time All-Star and World Series champion Michael Brantley announced his retirement Friday after 15 MLB seasons. The outfielder already has his next job lined up, too: coaching Little League. Brantley, 36, leaves with a .298 career batting average during 10 years in Cleveland and five more in Houston. He hit 129 home runs with 720 RBI and 125 stolen bases in 1,445 regular-season games. He hit .283 over 62 postseason games, including .327 in two World Series with the Astros.

Rockies sign two free agents

The Colorado Rockies waded into free agency Friday by agreeing to one-year contracts with right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson and catcher Jacob Stallings. Before the deals, the only significant roster addition for Colorado was acquiring righty Cal Quantrill from Cleveland in November. The Rockies went 59-103 last year, their first 100-loss season, and haven't reached the postseason since 2018. To make room on 40-man roster, the Rockies placed catcher Brian Serven on waivers, and he was claimed by the Chicago Cubs. The 29-year-old Hudson came up with the St. Louis Cardinals, going 38-20 with a 3.84 ERA over 114 games (79 starts). He was 6-3 with a 4.98 ERA last season for the Cardinals. Hudson finished fifth in the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year vote. Stallings joins his third major league team after spending time with Pittsburgh (2016-21) and Miami (2022-23). He has a lifetime .235 average with 24 home runs and 148 RBI.

HOCKEY

U.S. earns world gold

The United States got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period and the U.S. beat host Sweden 6-2 on Friday to capture gold at the IIHF world junior hockey championship. Gabe Perreault had a goal and two assists and Zeev Buium, Ryan Leonard and Rutger McGroarty also scored. The Americans secured the under-20 tournament for a sixth time after last winning in 2021. Will Smith added two assists. McGroarty, the team's captain, also had an assist for a two-point performance. Trey Augustine picked up the victory in goal for the U.S. The U.S. fell 6-4 to Sweden at the under-18 worlds in 2022 despite holding a 51-14 shot advantage.