Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 6, 1924

VAN BUREN -- Judge James Cochran at 9:07 o'clock tonight sentenced Spurgeon Ruck and William ("Son") Bettis, two negroes, to be electrocuted "some time between sunrise and sunset February 15," for the murder of Mrs. Effie Latimer of Crawford county, December 28. Ruck was found guilty of murder yesterday afternoon after the pair had demanded separate trials. Bettis' trial took place today. He was found guilty of the same charge. Sentence was pronounced on the negroes jointly. ... Johnnie Clay, negro youth who has been the state's star witness during the trials, was formally informed tonight that he is under indictment for murder in connection with the slaying of Mrs. Latimer.

50 years ago

Jan. 6, 1974

Sister Margaret Louise Dalton and Sister Hildegarde are "going home" January 16 after a total of 63 years of service to St. Vincent Infirmary. The two sister, widely known among Arkansans who have been patients or visitors to St. Vincent, will retire to the Motherhouse at Nazareth, Ky., Sister Margaret Louise after 35 years of service at St. Vincent and Sister Hildegarde after 28 years. Both have been "visitor sisters" since 1967, visiting St Vincent patients in the intervening years. Before then, both held administrative positions.

25 years ago

Jan. 6, 1999

The Little Rock Zoo has long been an "afterthought" to the city, zoo supporters told the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday, and it needs its own department, governing board and operations budget. The Zoo Task Force presented its recommendation to the board to separate the zoo from the city's Parks and Recreation Department and establish a Board of Governors to resolve management conflicts between Parks Department, zoo administration and the Friends of the Zoo support group. City directors didn't vote on the ordinance because many agreed with City Director Joan Adcock's assertion that the city didn't give notice for citizen comment. The ordinance wasn't announced as an addition to the board agenda until Tuesday.

10 years ago

Jan. 6, 2014

Support for the UA System's new online school took another blow Friday when the University of Arkansas at Little Rock faculty senate voted unanimously to oppose the venture. UALR's opposition comes just weeks after the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville's provost notified the online school's leaders that the system's largest campus would not participate in a volunteer governance board for the venture. On Nov. 12, the UA-Fayetteville faculty senate passed a resolution opposing the online school and asking that the UA System administration and board of trustees delay implementation of the online school eVersity. The resolutions from UALR and UA-Fayetteville support online learning but say that a stand-alone eVersity would detract from existing online degree programs and courses at the individual campuses.