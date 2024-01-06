Price sisters propel Blue Devils in OT

MARION -- West Memphis finished overtime on an 8-2 run Friday night at Fidelity Bank Arena to outlast Marion 63-57 in the 5A-East opener for each team.

West Memphis (10-6, 1-0) got a game-high 23 points from guard Alaiyah Price, while her sister Aniyah Price chipped in with 14 points. Tyra Taylor added 14 points and six rebounds.

Senior point guard Ny'Asia Jackson led Marion (8-5, 0-1) with 22 points and six assists. Z'Kya Cheers scored 12 points and Jada Cheers added nine.

The Lady Blue Devils scored first in overtime when Ajniya Price split a pair of free throws, but sophomore Madison Glasipie gave Marion the lead when she hit a short jumper for a 53-52 lead with 3:12 left.

Taylor's layup pushed the Lady Blue Devils back up 54-53, but Glaispie gave Marion again when she turned an offensive rebound into a layup with 2:17 remaining.

Alayah Price tied the game when she split a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession and she came up with a steal that she turned into a layup for a 57-55 lead with 1:24 left.

Aniyah Price hit 1 of 2 free throws on the next West Memphis possession,and when Alayah Price hit both free throws, West Memphis led 60-57 with 31.4 seconds left.

An Aniyah Price three-point capped the scoring.

West Memphis led 12-10 after the first quarter, but Marion scored the final five points to take a 20-16 halftime lead.

The Lady Blue Devils used a 19-3 run in the third quarter to lead by as many as 12 points and held a 39-30 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Marion got back into it by forcing five early turnovers in the fourth quarter, and a Jackson runner gave the Lady Patriots their first lead since the third period at 49-48 with a layup with 3:15 left in regulation.

Alayah Price converted a three-point play for a 51-49 West Memphis lead with 2:02 left, but Jada Cheers tied the game at 51-51 on a runner with 49.4 seconds left, leading to overtime.

BOYS

MARION 60, WEST MEMPHIS 32

Marion dominated the last three quarters to pull away from West Memphis.

The Patriots (8-1, 1-0 5A-East) topped the Blue Devils for the 11th time in 12 tries, including nine in a row. Marion had 10 players score, led by nine points apiece from David Brewer and Ronnie Townsend.

West Memphis (6-10, 0-1) got nine points from De'Cambren Holmes and Daveon Glenn.

Marion limited West Memphis to 16-of-44 shooting after the first quarter, forcing 14 turnovers in the same time frame. The Patriots outrebounded the Blue Devils 28-11 over the final three quarters.

The Patriots twice took five-point leads in the second quarters, but West Memphis got within 14-13 on two Deangelo Craig free throws with 3:13 left in the first half.

That's when Brewer hit a layup, leading to five straight Lyndell Buckingham points as Marion surged ahead 20-14 and led 22-16 at halftime.

Marion led by as many as 17 points following a pair of stickbacks by Daryan Selvy, and the Patriots coasted into the fourth quarter leading 38-25.

The Pats then opened the final quarter on an 11-1 run, taking 46-26 advantage.