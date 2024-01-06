Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 29-99 (29.3%)

LEE'S LOCK Rivalry in the 10th

BEST BET Bohemian Bo in the fourth

LONG SHOT Ardanwood in the eighth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $20,000

EQUATE** is an unraced colt with a speedy pedigree, and he sports encouraging breezes for a stable that wins with debut runners. MASTER OF DISGUISE is a three-time in-the-money finisher, who possesses good early speed, and he is treated with Lasix for the first time. DIFFERENT FLAME tired badly in a two-turn race at Churchill, but he has competitive Beyer figures sprinting and is adding blinkers for new trainer Randy Morse.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 EquateVazquezAsmussen7-2

4 Master of DisguiseTorresDiodoro5-2

10 Different FlameBejaranoMorse10-1

6 Just Ask WattsEsquivelSilva4-1

5 SuperheroJordanDixon8-1

9 Lead FootArrietaShorter8-1

3 Dutch MillsSantanaOrtiz10-1

7 Ima Fun GuyHernandezDiodoro12-1

8 Express CruiserChuanGarcia15-1

1 HexcelHernandezRufino20-1

2 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

GHOSTLY NIGHT** was beaten by only two-lengths in a stronger field of sprinters at Churchill, which was her first race under the care of winning trainer Matt Shirer. INVALUABLE is a nine-race winner who may have the best late punch in a field with plenty of speed. ROYAL MEGHAN easily defeated $10,000 claimers as an even-money favorite, and she is a strong repeat candidate if able to hold form for new trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Ghostly NightArrietaShirer7-2

10 InvaluableTorresSharp4-1

1 Royal MeghanAsmussenAsmussen3-1

6 Winyah BayVazquezMcKnight5-1

9 EquiloveJuarezMiller6-1

2 Simona's ChoiceZimmermanWard12-1

11 Dream StreakEsquivelRosin12-1

7 Northern DiamondBejaranoVan Berg15-1

4 UndecodedHernandezMartin15-1

8 KoalaBowenJewell20-1

3 My Dams AtitudeQuinonezCunningham30-1

3 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

RAGING*** pressed an honest pace before tiring late on a muddy track in a fourth-place debut, and the beaten post-time favorite benefits from a race and may make amends. MILLERS RITE rallied past the top selection to gain second-place money, and the experienced and improving gelding is a logical late threat. MUSICAL MAESTRO led past every pole but the last one in a strong return from a layoff at Fair Grounds, and he may be the controlling speed.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 RagingGerouxCox9-5

1 Millers RiteLeparouxVance5-2

7 Musical MaestroAsmussenAsmussen7-2

5 SimovicArrietaVon Hemel8-1

4 Happy TearsTorresDiodoro6-1

6 Macho VillaJuarezLukas12-1

3 Kant Conquer MeBealmearSnodgrass30-1

4 Purse $143,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

BOHEMIAN BO*** was caught late after setting a rapid pace in a sharp return to Oaklawn, and he is dropping into a restricted race and figures difficult to catch. WILLOW CREEK ROAD was only a photo finish loss from winning all four of his races last season at Oaklawn, including a $200,000 stake victory closing out his 2023 campaign. KING PEANUT won the 2023 Rainbow stake and hit the wire only a neck behind the second selection in the Arkansas Breeders'.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Bohemian BoLeparouxVance7-2

7 Willow Creek RoadGallardoRobertson2-1

6 King PeanutArrietaPeitz5-2

8 One Ten StadiumBejaranoMoquett5-1

4 Peace DogVazquezRufino6-1

2 Navy SealEsquivelKnott15-1

5 Big SuccessTorresPrather20-1

3 Allo EnryHernandezRufino30-1

5 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

BANDERA AZTECA** is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career, and he won four races in 2023 competing in Northern California. CREEKMORE won a fast $6,250 claiming race at FanDuel, and he has enough class to move up and repeat. WYFIRE raced well against better last season at Del Mar and Santa Anita, and he is one of several with credentials to win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 Bandera AztecaArrietaMartin4-1

11 CreekmoreFuentesMartinez7-2

10 WyfireHernandezDiodoro3-1

13 PopulistFuentesShirer4-1

2 Risk ProfileAsmussenAsmussen5-1

6 Speitful SamGallardoRobertson15-1

4 Violent GigiEsquivelOrtiz6-1

8 Charter OakTorresVance15-1

9 Mon Ami FuzzieBejaranoShorter15-1

3 RackataptapChuanHewitt20-1

1 Cost BasisZimmermanMartin30-1

7 Aspen ClubDe La CruzHornsby30-1

14 VangilderVazquezRufino30-1

5 Bella's PrayerAndersonHaran50-1

6 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

ALBIZU*** was a two-time winner last season at Oaklawn, and he drops into a $30,000 claiming race after competing well in four consecutive stake races. CIBOLO defeated $20,000 rivals by seven widening lengths in a fast win at Indiana, and his subsequent breezes have been swift for red-hot trainer Cipriano Contreras. WALKER'S WIN finished fourth in a fast second-level allowance, and he fits well at this $30k claiming level.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

13 AlbizuTorresDiodoro2-1

12 CiboloEsquivelContreras5-2

6 Walker's WinArrietaBecker3-1

2 Shady EmpireHernandezDiodoro5-1

9 Air CombatVazquezAsmussen8-1

8 Soaring BirdAsmussenAsmussen8-1

10 Money RunBowenDuncan10-1

1 Full AuthorityJuarezCompton15-1

5 W W CrazySantanaOrtiz15-1

11 I'm Wide AwakeDe La CruzHaran20-1

7 Lightning StruckZimmermanMartin30-1

3 Atomic ToneJordanRone20-1

4 Speight and MaliceTorresHobby30-1

7 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

TOO PRETTY** is a three-time local winner and has also earned a pair of stake-placed finishes at Oaklawn. Moreover, she appears fit following four fast five-furlong breezes. ONE WAY OR ANOTHER was narrowly defeated as a post-time favorite last month at Oaklawn, and she may not have to improve much to land in the winner's circle. LASSIE MY GIRL crossed the wire only a neck behind the second selection in her return from vacation, and the late-runner will be wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Too PrettyArrietaPeitz9-2

8 One Way Or AnotherTorresMorse5-2

5 Lassie My GirlLanderosWilson7-2

11 She's StormingJordanHewitt8-1

14 SulweHernandezMoquett8-1

2 Chai TeaDe La CruzAnderson6-1

3 Hot Springs BlingCourtDonaldson10-1

7 SummoryaBejaranoMoquett12-1

10 Hamazing DebateEsquivelGonzalez15-1

1 Sassy LassBaileyMcBride15-1

13 Lady AstridHarrCline20-1

6 Mocha KissHarrStuart30-1

12 War MusicFuentesRiecken30-1

4 Shutup PleaseEramiaDixon30-1

8 Purse $142,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ARDANWOOD** has been a clear front-running winner in four consecutive route races, and he may be sharp enough to move up and post a mild upset. HIGHLAND FALLS was heavily bet and did not disappoint defeating entry-level allowance rivals at Churchill, and the lightly raced and promising colt may be good enough to overcome a difficult post. ESCAPOLOGIST was beaten only a head at this condition in his last race at Churchill, and trainer Ken McPeek has been entering horses where they can win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 ArdanwoodGallardoRobertson12-1

11 Highland FallsGerouxCox5-2

10 EscapologistLeparouxMcPeek7-2

9 Money SupplyTorresSharp9-2

4 Bear OakSantanaAmoss6-1

7 SaqeelHernandezDiodoro8-1

5 NotaryEsquivelHernandez8-1

3 Roman CenturianArrietaShorter15-1

8 OutlierGarciaGinter20-1

2 Camp DavidVazquezMaker20-1

1 Pats PropertyDe La CruzHaran30-1

10 Purse $140,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

RIVALRY**** defeated maiden allowance rivals by nearly six-lengths at Churchill, and he ships from New York after a narrow loss behind a talented winner. SUN THUNDER has not raced since May, but he raced well four Kentucky Derby prep races in 2023. HARLOCAP is another returning from a long break, but he broke his maiden at Santa Anita and finished his 2023 season with a strong runner-up finish in the Texas Derby at Lone Star.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 RivalryBejaranoMoquett2-1

8 Sun ThunderLeparouxMcPeek5-2

7 HarlocapAsmussenAsmussen4-1

4 Ben DieselLanderosMilligan8-1

3 BolzyEramiaVon Hemel10-1

5 J J's JokerZimmermanHartman12-1

9 Track MateVazquezLukas15-1

10 CanavallSantanaWilliams20-1

6 RewireChuanShorter30-1

1 Midnight RisingEsquivelBlair20-1

11 Red Line OverdriveBowenMcKnight20-1

12 Magna TapQuinonezCates30-1