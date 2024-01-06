Rick Lee’s Pippin Stakes selections and analysis

Rick Lee's selections and analysis

9 The Pippin. Purse $150,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

ICE ORCHID** was compromised by a wide trip when beaten less than a length in the Mistletoe, and the beaten post-time favorite shouldn't have an excuse in this small field. MISTY VEIL may have struck the front too soon when second in the Mistletoe, and she switches to a top veteran rider. BUTTERBEAN rallied from far back winning the Mistletoe at 11-1 odds, but she may not get the same pace setup in this stake.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Ice OrchidSantanaOrtiz9-5

2 Misty VeilVazquezMaker2-1

3 ButterbeanLeparouxMcPeek5-2

1 Lovely RideTorresDiodoro9-2

4 Tiz a Macho GirlHernandezEvans8-1