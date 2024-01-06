FRIDAY'S GAMES

GIRLS

BROOKLAND 73, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 41 Kinley Morris' 18 points helped keep Brookland (17-2, 6-0 4A-3) undefeated in league play. Evan Polsgrove tallied 12 points for the Lady Bearcats.

DUMAS 49, DREW CENTRAL 35 Kendri Broughton finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Dumas (16-4, 4-0 3A-8) during a win over its rivals. Steph Steen added 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals while Alana Rounds had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Lady 'Cats.

BOYS

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 62, TAMPA SPORTS LEADERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT 51 Annor Boateng scored 20 points as Central (14-3) moved to the final of the Tampa Hoopfest. Daniel Culberson added 11 points for the Tigers.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 74, LONOKE 30 Jameel Wesley had 20 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds in a rout for Little Rock Christian (12-6, 5-0 4A-5). J.J. Andrews ended with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, and Landren Blocker notched 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

BALD KNOB 59, HARDING ACADEMY 51 Gabie Roberts had 20 points, 3 assists and 2 steals to push Bald Knob (16-1, 5-0 3A-6) to its ninth consecutive victory. Abby Daugherty piled up 18 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists, while Drew Jackson contributed 9 points, 3 assists and 2 steals for the Lady Bulldogs.

CORNING 64, MANILA 54, OT Presley Martin shouldered a big load with 18 points as Corning (11-4, 5-0 3A-3) prevailed in overtime. Olivia Compton had 16 points and Kenlie Watson scored 11 points for the Lady Bobcats, who've won 10 games in a row. Addison George followed with nine points for Corning.

COTTER 57, MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTIAN 28 Kylee Chastain nailed six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points in an overwhelming effort for Cotter (11-7). Kenzie Graham had nine points and five steals, while Savanna Parker tallied eight points and nine rebounds for the Lady Warriors. Kenna Riley ended with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Mountain Home Christian. Caroline Robinson scored 10 points as well.

DES ARC 55, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 35 Makenzie Williams' monster night catapulted Des Arc (8-7, 4-1 2A-6) over the Lady Patriots. Williams had 20 points, 6 steals, 6 assists and 5 rebounds for the Lady Eagles, winners of five of their past six contests. Kymber Buckner ended with 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, and Kaylee McDonald followed with eight points and three rebounds.

HARRISBURG 62, GOSNELL 28 Liz Green scored 23 points and Ragan Fahr had 11 points for Harrisburg (11-5, 2-2 3A-3). Hannah Moss and Cassie Carlson added 10 points each for the Lady Hornets.

HILLCREST 61, MAYNARD 54 Brooklyn Penn had 36 points as Hillcrest (12-8, 4-2 1A-3) rebounded after losing its previous two games.

MARKED TREE 47, CONCORD 45 Alesia Rand scored 17 points to help Marked Tree (14-2) slip by the Lady Pirates. Kately Cornett scored 22 points and Laiken Cornett added 12 points for Concord (19-4), which played without one of its top players in Ashlyn Cornett

BOYS

COTTER 59, MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTIAN 14 Eyezaiah Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds for Cotter (8-16). Dawson Dye added nine points and seven rebounds for the Warriors.

CUTTER-MORNING STAR 60, POYEN 43 Garner Thornton powered in 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Cutter-Morning Star (16-1, 6-1 2A-5) won for the eighth straight time.

DERMOTT 67, JUNCTION CITY 48 James Burrell's 15 points boosted Dermott (10-9) to its fifth win over its past six games. Rylan Williams scored 13 points, and Lance Hargraves and Lucas Figures had 11 points apiece for the Rams. Derrick Clarke chimed in with 10 points.

POTTSVILLE 54, FOUNTAIN LAKE 41 Wyatt Clem scored 14 points for Fountain Lake (11-7, 2-3 4A-4), which was outscored 24-15 in the second half. Caden McCormick added 13 points in the loss for the Cobras.