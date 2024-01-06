Six people arrested on various charges in Washington County

ARRESTS

Centerton

Timothy Payne, 48, of 151 Kensington Drive in Centerton, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated residential burglary and aggravated assault. Payne was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Maria Carreno, 21, of 212 E. Harber St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a schedule VI drug with intent to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a communication device, failure to keep records of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carreno was being held at the Washington County Jail on Friday with no bond set.

Alfredo Martinez, 22, of 2807 Clark Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of a schedule VI drug with intent to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a communication device, failure to keep records of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Martinez was being held at the Washington County Jail Friday with no bond set.

Rogers

Napoleon Price, 33, of 701 S. 24th St., Apartment F10 in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with internet stalking of a child, sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Price was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Josef Walker, 45, of 918 N. 24th St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Walker was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County

Michael Munoz, 36, of 15013 Northview Road in Elkins, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape/sexual intercourse, engaging a child in explicit sexual behavior, first-degree, sexual indecency with a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Munoz was being held at the Washington County Jail on Friday in lieu of $50,000 bond.