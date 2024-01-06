Steelers at Ravens

3:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE Steelers by 3

SERIES Steelers lead 34-25; Steelers beat Ravens 17-10 on Oct. 8

LAST WEEK Steelers won at Seahawks 30-20; Ravens beat Dolphins 56-19

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(12) 115.9RUSH159.7 (1)

(25) 189.3PASS219.8 (21)

(25) 305.3YARDS379.5 (4)

(27) 17.9POINTS29.6 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(18) 115.6RUSH106.6 (13)

(T22) 233.9PASS195.6 (6)

(22) 349.5YARDS302.1 (4)

(7) 19.6POINTS16.4 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH WR George Pickens is thriving with QB Mason Rudolph behind center in Pittsburgh. The second-year receiver has had more than 100 yards receiving in each of the past two games and is averaging nearly 30 yards per catch. Pickens caught six passes for 130 yards in Pittsburgh's first meeting with the Ravens, including a go-ahead 41-yard touchdown reception with 1:17 to go.

-- Jeremy Muck