Texans at Colts

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE Texans by 1 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 33-10-1; Colts won at Texans 31-20 on Sept. 17

LAST WEEK Texans beat Titans 26-3; Colts beat Raiders 23-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.COLTS (RK)

(22) 99.2RUSH114.5 (13)

(7) 245.4PASS220.8 (20)

(10) 344.6YARDS335.3 (15)

(T14) 22.1POINTS23.6 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.COLTS (RK)

(T3) 88.5RUSH127.8 (27)

(T25) 240.4PASS224.8 (17)

(14) 328.9YARDS352.6 (24)

(13) 20.9POINTS24.5 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH The winner clinches a playoff berth and will win the AFC South -- if Jacksonville loses. A loss ends one team's season. ... This is the first time the Texans have not played in the early Sunday time slot since Week 9 in 2022. ... Indianapolis has won five of the past seven in this series with the teams also playing to one tie. Houston's lone win during that span came in last year's season finale.

-- Jeremy Muck