Texarkana, Arkansas, woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

TEXARKANA -- A woman has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run.

Angela Argo, 52, of Texarkana has been identified as the driver of the vehicle that killed Ralph Beasley, 51, on Dec. 12 near Ida and Prospect streets, according to a Texarkana Arkansas Police Department news release. Beasley's body was found Dec. 17.

Argo was arrested in Texarkana, Texas, on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury or death. She will be extradited to Arkansas, the release says.

Beasley was known to residents in the neighborhood, who said he often was seen walking along the streets.

The arrest was made through the "diligent efforts of TAPD detectives and crime scene investigators," according to the news release. Texarkana, Texas, police assisted in the arrest.