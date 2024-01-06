UAPB advance box

UA-Pine Bluff men vs. Alabama A&M

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Alabama A&M 1-12, 0-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference, UAPB 5-8, 0-0

SERIES UAPB leads 26-18

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

STREAMING uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Alabama A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Omari Peek, 6-6, Sr.7.53.2

G Cameron Tucker, 6-1, Gr.8.53.5

G Dailin Smith, 6-6, Sr.14.23.4

G Lorenzo Downey, 6-5, Jr.4.33.0

C E.J. Williams, 6-10, Gr.5.02.8

COACH Otis Hughley Jr. (16-30 in second season at Alabama A&M and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.19.54.1

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.17.44.2

G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Sr.19.22.2

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.10.63.5

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.5.86.2

COACH Solomon Bozeman (23-53 in third season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Alabama A&MUAPB

70.0Points for86.9

88.2Points against89.3

-5.9Rebound margin-4.7

-1.6Turnover margin0.7

40.0FG pct.46.3

26.13-pt pct.39.9

72.6FT pct.77.1

CHALK TALK Alabama A&M has won the past seven meetings with UAPB, including three straight in Pine Bluff. The Bulldogs beat the Golden Lions 75-72 in the previous encounter on Feb. 13, 2023. ... UAPB is third in the nation in made three-pointers per game with 11.9. Lonnell Martin Jr. is also tied for second in free-throw percentage (97.1), while Joe French's 48 three-pointers and Rashad Williams' 47 three-pointers are ninth and 12th, respectively. ... The lone victory for Alabama A&M this season came on Nov. 29 when it beat Tennessee State 85-83 in overtime.

-- Erick Taylor