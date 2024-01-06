UAPB advance box

UA-Pine Bluff men vs. Alabama A&M
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Alabama A&M 1-12, 0-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference, UAPB 5-8, 0-0
SERIES UAPB leads 26-18
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff
STREAMING uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Alabama A&M
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Omari Peek, 6-6, Sr.7.53.2
G Cameron Tucker, 6-1, Gr.8.53.5
G Dailin Smith, 6-6, Sr.14.23.4
G Lorenzo Downey, 6-5, Jr.4.33.0
C E.J. Williams, 6-10, Gr.5.02.8
COACH Otis Hughley Jr. (16-30 in second season at Alabama A&M and overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.19.54.1
G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.17.44.2
G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Sr.19.22.2
F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.10.63.5
F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.5.86.2
COACH Solomon Bozeman (23-53 in third season at UAPB and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
Alabama A&MUAPB
70.0Points for86.9
88.2Points against89.3
-5.9Rebound margin-4.7
-1.6Turnover margin0.7
40.0FG pct.46.3
26.13-pt pct.39.9
72.6FT pct.77.1
CHALK TALK Alabama A&M has won the past seven meetings with UAPB, including three straight in Pine Bluff. The Bulldogs beat the Golden Lions 75-72 in the previous encounter on Feb. 13, 2023. ... UAPB is third in the nation in made three-pointers per game with 11.9. Lonnell Martin Jr. is also tied for second in free-throw percentage (97.1), while Joe French's 48 three-pointers and Rashad Williams' 47 three-pointers are ninth and 12th, respectively. ... The lone victory for Alabama A&M this season came on Nov. 29 when it beat Tennessee State 85-83 in overtime.
-- Erick Taylor