UAPB women’s advance box

UA-Pine Bluff women vs. Alabama A&M

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Alabama A&M 5-7, 0-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference, UAPB 5-8, 0-0

SERIES Alabama A&M leads 27-12

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Alabama A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Darian Burgin, 5-7, Sr.8.83.8

G Kaylah Turner, 5-6, Fr.10.93.2

G Amiah Simmons, 5-9, Jr.14.93.4

F Alisha Wilson, 6-2, Jr.8.87.3

C Jayla Cody, 6-1, Sr.1.82.8

COACH Margaret Richards (87-116 in eighth season at Alabama A&M, 120-140 in 10th season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.19.27.2

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.12.13.6

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.5.11.8

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.8.74.6

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.9.25.5

COACH Dawn Thornton (42-79 in fifth season at UAPB, 90-149 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Alabama A&MUAPB

60.1Points for77.0

61.4Points against74.5

1.9Rebound margin0.0

0.1Turnover margin2.8

39.3FG pct.43.4

28.03-pt pct.30.9

71.0FT pct.61.7

CHALK TALK Nine of the past 11 head-to-head matchups have gone in Alabama A&M's favor, but UAPB took two of three games last season, including a 62-55 win in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament. ... UAPB had 27 assists on 41 made baskets in its 103-87 victory over McNeese State in its prior game on Dec. 31, 2023, but the Golden Lions also committed a season-high 24 turnovers. ... The Bulldogs have dropped three straight games, not to mention a 65-59 home loss to the University of Central Arkansas on Dec. 29, 2023.

-- Erick Taylor