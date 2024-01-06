UAPB women’s advance box

UA-Pine Bluff women vs. Alabama A&M
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Alabama A&M 5-7, 0-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference, UAPB 5-8, 0-0
SERIES Alabama A&M leads 27-12
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Alabama A&M
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Darian Burgin, 5-7, Sr.8.83.8
G Kaylah Turner, 5-6, Fr.10.93.2
G Amiah Simmons, 5-9, Jr.14.93.4
F Alisha Wilson, 6-2, Jr.8.87.3
C Jayla Cody, 6-1, Sr.1.82.8
COACH Margaret Richards (87-116 in eighth season at Alabama A&M, 120-140 in 10th season overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.19.27.2
G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.12.13.6
G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.5.11.8
G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.8.74.6
C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.9.25.5
COACH Dawn Thornton (42-79 in fifth season at UAPB, 90-149 in ninth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
Alabama A&MUAPB
60.1Points for77.0
61.4Points against74.5
1.9Rebound margin0.0
0.1Turnover margin2.8
39.3FG pct.43.4
28.03-pt pct.30.9
71.0FT pct.61.7
CHALK TALK Nine of the past 11 head-to-head matchups have gone in Alabama A&M's favor, but UAPB took two of three games last season, including a 62-55 win in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament. ... UAPB had 27 assists on 41 made baskets in its 103-87 victory over McNeese State in its prior game on Dec. 31, 2023, but the Golden Lions also committed a season-high 24 turnovers. ... The Bulldogs have dropped three straight games, not to mention a 65-59 home loss to the University of Central Arkansas on Dec. 29, 2023.
-- Erick Taylor