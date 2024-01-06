‘We nearly lost it all’ on Jan. 6, Biden says





BLUE BELL, Pa. -- President Joe Biden warned Friday that Donald Trump's efforts to retake the White House in 2024 pose a grave threat to the country, the day before the third anniversary of the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol by then-President Trump's supporters aiming to keep him in power.

Speaking near Valley Forge, Pa., where George Washington and the Continental Army spent a bleak winter nearly 250 years ago, Biden said that Jan. 6, 2021, marked a moment where "we nearly lost America -- lost it all." He said the presidential race -- a likely rematch with Trump, who is the far and away GOP front-runner -- is "all about" whether American democracy will survive.

The speech, the president's first political event of the election year, was intended to clarify the expected choice for voters this fall. Biden, who reentered political life because he felt he was best capable of defeating Trump in 2020, believes focusing on defending democracy to be central to persuading voters to reject Trump once again.

In a speech that stretched some 30 minutes, Biden mentioned Trump's name at least 44 times, referring to him in the beginning, middle and end -- a clear signal that he is pivoting to campaign mode and sees his predecessor as his all-but-certain challenger. "I won the election," Biden said of 2020. "And he was a loser."

He said other world leaders have approached him with concerns about the impact of another Trump term, and he recounted in detail Trump's encouragement of the Jan. 6 rioters, calling it "among the worst dereliction of duty by a president in American history." He added, "He still doesn't understand: You can't love your country only when you win."

"We all know who Donald Trump is," Biden said. "The question we have to answer is who are we?"

Biden advisers said the speech was intended as "the opening salvo for this campaign," depicting events that occurred three centuries ago as well as three years ago to tie Biden's reelection run to the sweep of American history, while depicting Trump's comeback bid as a rebellion against that history.

Biden laid out Trump's role in the Capitol riot as a mob of the Republican's supporters overran the building while lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes that certified Democrat Biden's win. More than 100 police officers were bloodied, beaten and attacked by the rioters who overwhelmed authorities to break into the building.

"What's Trump done? He's called these insurrectionists 'patriots,'" Biden said, "and he promised to pardon them if he returns to office." He excoriated Trump for "glorifying" rather than condemning political violence.

At least nine people who were at the Capitol that day died during or after the rioting, including several officers who died of suicide, a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber, and three other Trump supporters who authorities said suffered medical emergencies.

Biden said that by "trying to rewrite the facts of Jan. 6, Trump is trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election."

Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his loss to Biden and three other felony cases, argues that Biden and top Democrats are themselves seeking to undermine democracy by using the legal system to thwart the campaign of his chief rival. The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether Trump could be kept off the ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Speaking in Iowa on Friday, Trump repeated his claims that he won the 2020 election and his assertion that the Capitol rioters were patriotic, and called the long prison sentences handed down for some offenders -- whom Trump calls "hostages" and were convicted of crimes like assaulting police officers on Jan. 6 or seditious conspiracy -- "one of the saddest things."

In an interview with Fox News Digital after Biden's Valley Forge speech, Trump said that "because of his gross incompetence, Joe Biden is a true threat to democracy."

He added, "The only insurrection is the insurrection that is taking place at our border, where he is allowing millions of people from parts unknown to invade our country at a level far worse than even a military invasion."

Trump held two campaign stops in Iowa on Friday and plans two more today ahead of the GOP's first nominating contest Jan. 15. His specific plans for taking public note of the Jan. 6 anniversary, if any, are not clear.

Biden, in his remarks, seized on Trump's grievances and his pledges to get retribution on his political enemies.

"Donald Trump's campaign is about him," Biden said. "Not America. Not you. Donald Trump's campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future."

He added: "There's no confusion about who Trump is or what he intends to do."

Before his remarks, Biden, joined by his wife Jill, participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Valley Forge National Arch, which honors the troops who camped there from December 1777 to June 1778. He also toured the home that served as Washington's headquarters.

Biden has long cited Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt as inspirations for his values as president. On Friday, he added Washington to that list, describing how the mob that entered the Capitol stormed past a portrait of the first president and citing lessons from a man who willingly gave up power because he thought it best for the country.

"George Washington was at the height of his power, having just defeated the most powerful empire on Earth," Biden said. "He could have held onto that power as long as he wanted. ... But that wasn't the America he and the troops at Valley Forge had fought for."

Vice President Kamala Harris was headed to South Carolina today, where she too was to address the Jan. 6 riot.

"On that day, we saw violence, chaos, and lawlessness, even though some so-called leaders still say it was a peaceful protest led by, quote, 'great patriots,'" she will say, according to her prepared remarks.

Although the chaos of Jan. 6 came down on members of both political parties, it is being remembered in a largely polarized fashion now, like other aspects of political life in a divided country.

Biden said that "politics, fear, money" have led many Republicans to abandon their criticism of Trump after the Jan. 6 attack.

"These MAGA voices who know the truth about Trump and Jan. 6th have abandoned the truth and abandoned democracy," Biden said. "They've made their choice. Now the rest of us -- Democrats, Independents, mainstream Republicans -- we have to make our choice. I know mine. And I believe I know America's."

Biden has frequently invoked the dangers of Jan. 6 since his 2021 inauguration on the same Capitol steps where police officers were struggling to battle back rioters just two weeks earlier. On the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, Biden had stood in the Capitol's Statuary Hall, a historic spot where the House of Representatives used to meet before the Civil War. On Jan. 6, rioters filled the area, some looking for lawmakers who had run for cover.

"They weren't looking to uphold the will of the people," Biden said of the rioters. "They were looking to deny the will of the people."

On the second anniversary, Biden presented the nation's second-highest civilian award to 12 people who were involved in defending the Capitol during the riot.

Friday's appearance included supporters and young people motivated by the riot to get involved in politics, campaign advisers said.

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press and Matt Viser and Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post.

