Welcome back

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first time since the University of Arkansas men's basketball team's inaugural SEC game, the Razorbacks will open conference play at home against Auburn.

When the Razorbacks left the Southwest Conference, their first SEC game was a 110-92 victory over Auburn at Barnhill Arena on Jan. 4, 1992.

It took 32 seasons, 11,691 days, a combined 8 coaching changes for the Razorbacks and Tigers, 532 conference games and 1 new arena, but Auburn finally is opening SEC play at Arkansas again.

The No. 25 Tigers (11-2) play the Razorbacks (9-4) at 1 p.m. today at Walton Arena in a game that will be televised on ESPN2.

Tigers Coach Bruce Pearl has a 4-3 record as a visiting coach against the Razorbacks in his time at Tennessee and Auburn -- he missed the Razorbacks' 68-65 victory over the Vols in 2011 while serving a suspension -- but that doesn't mean he enjoys playing Arkansas on the road.

"Probably not a tougher place to open, just because of the fan base, the intensity, the noise," Pearl said. "The last time we were there, we were No. 1 in the country, and got court-stormed."

Fans came out of the stands to fill Nolan Richardson Court after the Razorbacks beat the No. 1 Tigers 80-76 in overtime two years ago.

"It's a great venue, great history and tradition," Pearl said. "And it's a really good team. They've played as tough a schedule as there is in the country."

Auburn will be the fifth nationally-ranked team Arkansas has played this season based on the current Associated Press poll.

The Razorbacks' lone victory against a ranked team was 80-75 over No. 14 Duke at Walton Arena. They lost to No. 8 North Carolina 87-72 and No. 15 Memphis 84-79 in the Bahamas and lost to No. 11 Oklahoma 79-70 in Tulsa.

With Arkansas playing road games at Georgia and Florida next week, winning at home against Auburn takes on added importance.

"I think every game -- whether you're home or road -- is really important to both teams," said Eric Musselman, who has a 41-30 SEC record in his fifth season as Arkansas' coach. "It's the start of conference play.

"It's one game, but it's against a team that has won a lot of games since Coach Pearl has been there. They're going to be ready to play. We hope that our guys are ready to play."

It will be the first SEC game for Arkansas sophomore point guard Keyon Menifield, a transfer from Washington who is coming off scoring a career-high 32 points in the Razorbacks' 106-90 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington last Saturday.

"That's when the real season starts, we're 0-0," Menifield said of SEC play. "Now it's time to show people who we really are."

The Razorbacks have won three consecutive games -- all since Menifield was declared eligible to play -- since losing to Oklahoma.

"Keyon's got a true point guard mentality," Musselman said. "He's not a combo guard. He's a player that really understands how to get people in the right spots.

"He's got creativeness off the bounce. He's got shiftiness. He's got really, really good court vision."

Menifield will be matched against Auburn freshman point guard Aden Holloway, a McDonald's High School All-American last season who is averaging 10.5 points per game with 51 assists compared to 13 turnovers.

"Super impressed with Holloway and the fact that his assist-to-turnover ratio is good," Musselman said. "Super impressed with his ability to create shots for others. His high-volume assists.

"And look, you've got to identify him right away. He takes deep, deep, deep shots. Shots at what you'd consider the four-point line, so you can never not carry a hand.

"He's a really, really great shooter off the bounce. Unique when a guy can be shifty, go left, right, and pull up, rise over the top of you."

The Tigers have won six consecutive games since losing at Appalachian State 69-64, including victories over Indiana 104-76 at Atlanta and over Southern Cal 91-75 at home.

"After that App State loss, I think everybody just locked in," Auburn 6-10 junior Johni Broome, averaging 15.8 points and 8.7 rebounds, said after the Tigers' 88-68 victory over Penn on Tuesday night. "Not even on offense, more on defense because our defense had been creating our offense in a way.

"We got a lot of fastbreak points. Everybody plays better when they're playing better defense and making more shots."

Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark, a transfer from Houston who scored 26 points in the Cougars' 81-64 NCAA Tournament victory over Auburn last season, is averaging 17 points to lead the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks have three of the SEC's top 15 three-point shooters in Mark at 43.2% (16 of 37), sophomore forward Trevon Brazile at 42.9% (15 of 35) and senior guard Khalif Battle at 42.1% (24 of 57).

"They're better offensively this year than they were last year, even though they lost a couple of first-round draft picks," Pearl said, referring to Anthony Black and Nick Smith. "They're quicker in the back court. They're faster. They shoot it better.

"Last year if they had an Achilles heel it was their ability to shoot the basketball. That's not the case this year. So our great challenge will be, obviously, defensively how to guard them."

Ten Tigers have played in all 13 games, including forward Chris Moore, a senior starter from West Memphis.

"They understand who they are," Musselman said. "Much like Wilmington that we just played, when they sub they get better at times, and they get better at certain positions you could argue.

"So you're getting a steady diet of guys playing their natural position. There's not a lot of real big lineup or not a lot maybe of small ball. It's true position for position when they sub."

Baylor opened the season with an 88-82 loss to No. 18 Baylor in Sioux Falls, S.D.

"I would say this will be the toughest challenge of the year," Pearl said of playing at Arkansas. "This is the most talented team we've played.

"This team is more talented than Baylor. They've got more depth.

"Not everybody will be able to go to Arkansas and have a chance. We hope to be a team that can go on the road and compete with the best teams in our league and this is certainly one of them."

Auburn's only previous road game was at Appalachian State.

"I did think the environment at App State affected our play," Pearl said. "I think it affected our play and it may have elevated App State's play.

"If our play gets affected adversely in Arkansas, we'll get run out."