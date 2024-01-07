20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Dec. 19-29 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Dec. 19
Gumercindo Barroso Araujo, 59, and Lizbeth Guadalupe Anguiano Laguna, 25, both of Fort Smith
Joseph Lee Nordstrom, 42, and Landee Jean Tuman, 54, both of Fort Smith
Dec. 20
Donn Jared Brown, 37, Catoosa, Okla., and Courtney Michelle McDowell, 38, Fort Smith
Ahmed Samir Ahmed Eldeib, 46, and Jennifer Gros Boudreaux, 49, both of Marrero, La.
Uri Eliasib Carrillo-Gomez, 27, and Alicia Barroso, 26, both of Fort Smith
Dec. 21
Glenn Andrew Wallace, 52, and Jamika Lashay Bunch, 38, both of Van Buren
Walton David Breedlove III, 43, and Leigh Ann Oliver, 58, both of Muldrow, Okla.
Jerry Shawnlee Workman, 47, and Rhonda Lynn Fagan, 44, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Timothy Rodell Stanley Jr., 39, and Jo Ann Angel Boswell, 27, both of Spiro, Okla.
Dec. 22
Dominic Zaine Guillen, 26, and Rayanne Shannon Young, 22, both of Fort Smith
Beau Jake Branham, 34, and Ashton Taylor Stewart, 22, both of Barling
Chase Edmon Opolka, 27, Rogersville, Mo., and Sara Lorena Earnhart, 28, Booneville
Tanner Jerod Wisegarver, 24, and Hailey Michelle Waller, 24, both of Alma
Dec. 27
Christian Michael Mabry, 23, and Caitlyn Ruth Gilbreth, 27, both of Charleston
Turatsinze Olivier Nsabimana, 34, and Shannon Lynn Rowell, 32, both of Fort Smith
Martinez Natanael Martinez, 44, and Nedelka Luset Sanchez, 43, both of Russellville
Connor Bradley Kilgore, 22, Fort Worth, Texas, and Caroline Ann Wilson, 21, Greenwood
Edward James Schick, 36, and Miriam Crystal Valladres, 30, both of Fort Smith
Joseph Wayne Vance, 31, and Jennifer Luann Walker, 26, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Rusty Andrew Patterson, 37, Muskogee, Okla., and Mara Dawn Thompson, 45, Fort Gibson , Okla.
Dec. 28
Dustin Lee Poindexter, 29, and Bridget Nicole Whittle, 32, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Jillian Dale Holzbauer, 38, and Erika Rose Ryan, 36, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Kenneth A. Maul, 62, and Deaushaliegh Michelle Briggs, 26, both of Fort Smith
Dec. 29
Johnny Bob Jordan, 61, and Teresa Lynn Jordan, 58, both of Haskell, Okla.
Lawrence Robert Tanner, 44, and Emily Eve Jones, 40, both of Greenwood
Richard Franklin Stockton, 44, and Amy Nicole Griffin, 42, both of Greenwood
Kyle Franklin Spoon, 33, and Chiera Roselee Morton, 27, both of Greenwood
Paul Aaron Gattis, 56, and Novemberann Marie Leikam, 59, both of Fort Smith
Jeremiah Dakota Kelch, 29, and Selina Kaylynn Stephens, 24, both of Greenwood
Kenneth Doyle Mullinax, 59, and Amy Gayle Woodruff, 44, both of Fort Smith
Kyerra Danae Harris, 30, and Jolie Mckenzie Brake, 20, both of Fort Smith
Charles Russell Thomas, 52, Fort Smith, and Amanda Lynne Smith, 32, Ozark