737 Max loses skin panel in flight

Boeing faces new scrutiny about the safety of its best-selling plane after federal officials announced the temporary grounding of some Boeing 737 Max planes on Saturday, following a harrowing flight in which an Alaska Airlines jetliner was left with a gaping hole in its side.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was requiring immediate inspections of some Max 9 planes operated by U.S. airlines or flown in the United States by foreign carriers.

The FAA's emergency order, which it said will affect about 171 planes worldwide, is the latest blow to Boeing over the Max lineup of jets, which were involved in two deadly crashes shortly after their debut.

On Friday, a fuselage panel blew out on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 seven minutes after takeoff from Portland, Ore. The rapid loss of cabin pressure pulled the clothes off a child and caused oxygen masks to drop from the ceiling, but miraculously none of the 171 passengers and six members were injured. Pilots made a safe emergency landing.

The flight was originally headed to Ontario, Calif., a Los Angeles-area airport. It took off from Portland around 5:06 p.m. Pacific time and reached 16,300 feet before descending, according to flight data published by the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Air traffic control recordings captured the frantic moments in which one of the plane's pilots declared an emergency and requested an urgent return to Portland.

"We just depressurized; we're declaring an emergency," the Alaska pilot told air traffic controllers, according to recordings from LiveATC.net. "We need to descend down to 10,000."

"There was a really loud bang ... and then a whoosh noise and all the air masks dropped," passenger Evan Smith told Fox12 Oregon after getting off the flight. "It was about as wide as a refrigerator" he added, describing the size of the hole.

Fellow passenger Elizabeth Le, 20, also recalled an "extremely loud pop" as oxygen masks were deployed. Remnants of the wall were "flying everywhere," and the wind was "extremely loud and cold," she said.

"Everyone was shaken up but we all remained calm and buckled in our seats," Le, a psychology student, added.

Another passenger, Kyle Rinker, tweeted: "I was right across from it, it was scary as hell," noting that the seat beside the hole had been empty. "It was so cold with all that air coming in."

The Association of Flight Attendants, which represents crews at Alaska, said members on board had "described the decompression as explosive."

The pilot requested assistance on the ground and in subsequent broadcasts calmly repeated back instructions as the plane made its way to the airport. It landed about 20 minutes after taking off, according to Flightradar24.

The plane made a safe emergency landing, said Allison Ferre, a spokesperson for the Port of Portland, which oversees Portland International Airport. The FAA confirmed that the crew of Flight 1282 had "reported a pressurization issue."

Hours after the terrifying incident, Alaska Airlines announced that it would ground its entire fleet of 65 Max 9s for inspections and maintenance. CEO Ben Minicucci said Alaska expects the inspections to be completed "in the next few days."

Alaska said on Saturday that the affected areas on 18 of its Max 9s were inspected during recent, intense maintenance work and were cleared to return to carrying passengers.

Even the short grounding disrupted the airline -- the Max 9 accounts for more than one-fourth of Alaska's fleet -- and its passengers. On Saturday, Alaska canceled more than 100 flights, or 15% of its schedule, by late morning on the West Coast, according to FlightAware.

United Airlines said it had inspected 33 of its 79 Max 9s, and pulling the planes from service had caused about 60 canceled flights.

Photos showed a hole in the Alaska jet where an emergency exit is installed when planes are configured to carry a maximum number of passengers. Alaska plugs those doors because its 737 Max 9 jets don't have enough seats to trigger the requirement for another emergency exit.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said they would investigate Friday's incident.

Boeing declined a request to make an executive available for comment. The company, based in Arlington, Va., issued a statement saying it supported the FAA's decision to require immediate inspections. Boeing said it was providing technical help to the investigators.

Investigators at the FAA and NTSB were likely to move "very swiftly" to diagnose the "unusual failure" on the Portland flight, said Graham Braithwaite, professor of safety and accident investigation at Britain's Cranfield University.

"I would say that operators, the regulator and manufacturer will all be taking this event extremely seriously," he said.

Analysts said the extent of the damage to Boeing's brand will depend on what investigators determine caused the blowout.

Richard Aboulafia, a longtime aerospace analyst and consultant, said if the blowout is traced to a manufacturing issue it would put more pressure on Boeing to change its processes, and cash-generating deliveries of new planes could be slowed.

Aboulafia said, however, he doesn't expect any change in Boeing's sales of the planes "unless the situation is worse than it seems." Airlines are snapping up new, more fuel-efficient planes from Boeing and Airbus to meet strong demand for travel coming out of the pandemic.

It could be an isolated incident, said John Rose, chief risk and security officer at Altour, a travel management company, who said this type of problem is "extremely rare." But if it's a systemic manufacturing issue, then the incident could have "just exposed a failure."

The plane involved in Friday's incident is brand-new -- it began carrying passengers in November and has made only 145 flights, according to Flightradar24, the flight-tracking service.

RETOOLED, NOT REPLACED

The Max -- the Max 8 and Max 9 differ mainly in size -- is the newest version of Boeing's venerable 737, a twin-engine, single-aisle plane frequently used on U.S. domestic flights.

More than a decade ago, Boeing considered designing and building an entirely new plane to replace the 737. But afraid of losing sales to European rival Airbus, which was marketing a more fuel-efficient version of its similarly sized A320, Boeing decided to take the shorter path of tweaking the 737 -- and the Max was born.

A Max 8 jet operated by Lion Air crashed in Indonesia in 2018, and an Ethiopian Airlines Max 8 crashed in 2019. Regulators around the world grounded the planes for nearly two years while Boeing changed an automated flight control system implicated in the crashes.

Federal prosecutors and Congress questioned whether Boeing had cut corners in its rush to get the Max approved quickly, and with a minimum of training required for pilots. In 2021, Boeing settled a criminal investigation by agreeing to pay $2.5 billion, including a $244 million fine. The company blamed two relatively low-level employees for deceiving the Federal Aviation Administration about flaws in the flight-control system.

Robert Clifford, a Chicago lawyer who is representing families of passengers killed in the Ethiopian crash, said Friday's incident raised questions of whether regulators were too quick to let Max planes return to flying. He accused Boeing of putting profits over safety.

"This is a company that went from being the gold standard in engineering expertise and precision to now a company that seems like it's at the bottom of the barrel," he said.

Boeing has estimated in financial reports that fallout from the two fatal crashes has cost it more than $20 billion. It has reached confidential settlements with most of the families of passengers who died in the crashes.

After a pause following the crashes, airlines resumed buying the Max. But the plane has been plagued by problems unrelated to Friday's blowout.

Questions about components from suppliers have held up deliveries at times. Last year, the FAA told pilots to limit use of an anti-ice system on the Max in dry conditions because of concern that inlets around the engines could overheat and break away, possibly striking the plane. And in December, Boeing told airlines to inspect the planes for a possible loose bolt in the rudder-control system.

A passenger on a Southwest Airlines jet was killed in 2018 when a piece of engine housing blew off and shattered the window she was sitting next to. However, that incident involved an earlier version of the Boeing 737, not a Max.

Information for this article was contributed by David Koening of The Associated Press and by Ian Duncan, Justine McDaniel, Lori Aratani, Adela Suliman, Andrew Jeong and Jintak Han of The Washington Post.

This image from video provided by Elizabeth Le shows passengers near the damage on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, Flight 1282, which was forced to return to Portland International Airport on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Elizabeth Le via AP)



Alaska Airlines N704AL, a 737 Max 9 which made an emergency landing at Portland International Airport after a part of the fuselage broke off mid-flight on Friday, is parked at a maintenance hanger in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)



This image from video provided by Elizabeth Le shows passengers near the damage on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, Flight 1282, which was forced to return to Portland International Airport on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Elizabeth Le via AP)



CORRECTS TO 2024, NOT 2023 - This photo provided by an unnamed source shows the damaged part of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, Flight 1282, which was forced to return to Portland International Airport on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (The Oregonian via AP)



This image from video provided by Elizabeth Le shows passengers near the damage on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, Flight 1282, which was forced to return to Portland International Airport on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Elizabeth Le via AP)



Alaska Airlines Embraer E175L flight 2242 takes off from Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The FAA has ordered the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft after part of the fuselage blew out during a flight. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)



Alaska Airlines flight 337 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. a Boeing 737-900, lands at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The FAA has ordered the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft after part of the fuselage blew out during a flight. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

