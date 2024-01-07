Archer exceeded high expectations

The expectations for Kane Archer were astronomical coming into the 2023 season.

He started earning Division I scholarship offers in the eighth grade and that continued in 2022, when he served as the backup quarterback on Greenwood's state championship runner-up team.

Heading into his sophomore season, Archer was expected to light up the 6A-West Conference and return the Bulldogs to state champion contender status. At the end of the season, he did just that.

Archer passed for 2,352 yards and 32 touchdowns with 73.3% completion race and just 3 interceptions, while also rushing for 659 yards and 16 touchdowns. For his performance, Archer is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year.

"I thought seeing his progression throughout the year was big," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "Early on, he made some mistakes. Especially when he came back from his injury, I think he tried to rush things a little bit. He figured out pretty quick to trust the system and you know play our way first and then when things broke down, be Kane. I think once he started doing that, you saw a really special quarterback."

Archer and Greenwood opened the season with a resounding 49-21 win over defending Oklahoma state champion Stillwater and followed that with dominant wins over Fort Smith Northside and Mountain Home.

In the third quarter of the Mountain Home game, Archer broke his left wrist and missed the rest of that game, along with the two following games.

When he returned, Archer worked up to speed after a game against Greenbrier, passing for 140 yards and one touchdowns, before getting back to where he was prior to the injury.

"I think that's part of the maturation process," Young said. "He's a young guy. He's still 15 years old. People forget that because he's so talented, and he's done so well. Telling him to slow things down and trying to let him see the big picture. And that's hard to do when you're that age, but I think he understood that. We told him we can't win a championship week one, but we can lose it if we throw you out there and you're not ready to go."

On Oct. 2, against Russellville, Archer showed he was back to his best with 199 passing yards, 175 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns in a 56-20 win. As the season went on, Archer became more comfortable using his running talent to give teams more than one look.

"A lot of that stuff was him just scrambling," Young said. "It wasn't per se called runs, you know? He's just so talented running the ball when things break down. He did a great job of protecting his boss. It's one thing to run it, but it's another thing to take a hit."

Down the stretch, Greenwood was firing on all cylinders against the best Class 6A had to offer. The Bulldogs played Pulaski Academy twice, Mountain Home once and Little Rock Christian twice, including the state championship game.

In those five games, Archer passed for 1,213 yards, rushed for 347 yards and had a hand in 28 touchdowns. In the state championship game, Archer led Greenwood to a 41-23 victory with 192 passing yards, 98 rushing and 4 touchdowns for the Bulldogs' 11th state championship.

"[We were] playing at an unbelievable level," Young said. "I think the thing that people don't realize is how great a job he did protecting the football, not turning it over. His touchdown to interception ratios were unbelievable."

The level of play Greenwood has been fortunate enough to have over the years has been among the state's best. Even as recently as 2022, quarterback Hunter Houston kept Archer on the sidelines as he led the Bulldogs to their third state championship game in a row.

Young said he never had to have a conversation with Archer about expectations.

"Kane's expectations of himself are so high, at times almost unrealistic, not fair to himself," Young said. "He expects to be perfect. And we're probably guilty of the same thing, offensively, at Greenwood. ... We've been blessed with great quarterbacks, so it's set the bar that it just forces those guys to perform on a daily basis at a high level.