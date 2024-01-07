Bayou Meto was mixed blessing in its golden era

What was it like to hunt at Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area in the 1970s and 1980s?

I was there. I remember.

We tend to romanticize the past, but Bayou Meto lived up to its legend. Sometimes it did, I should say, but not always.

I first hunted in Bayou Meto WMA with my dad on the last day of the 1971 duck season. The 1970-71 duck season ran from Nov. 20 to Jan. 10. It was not remarkably cold. We were the only hunters in Government Cypress, but we did not see a duck.

I killed my first duck in November 1972 hunting in Tupelo with Dad and two uncles, Demp Ramsey and Earl Dukes. No other hunters were near.

My uncles were phenomenal callers. They turned a small wad of mallards, and another wad soon joined them. Other ducks threw in until they formed a veritable tornado. When they finally cupped their wings and dropped through the trees, it was the most amazing thing my prepubescent eyes had ever seen. I've never gotten over it.

That scene would not occur today. Other hunters would shoot the first ducks on the swing early in the formation and scatter them before that big a number could assemble.

My gun was a bolt-action Marlin 20-gauge with a rifle style box magazine. It was almost as tall as I was, and when I fired, it almost knocked me off my feet.

We had similar days when we described ducks as being so thick that they blotted out the sun. That was merely a colorful way of describing an innumerable amount of ducks.

Ducks were conspicuously absent on more days than I want to remember. The few we saw were high and mission-bound.

My uncles owned a cabin near Long Bell Access close to where some friends own cabins now. That old shack is still there. I bunked with my uncles during the 1978 holiday season. After one hunt on Dec. 29, we watched the Gator Bowl on a tiny black and white portable television set. That was the game where Ohio State's football coach Woody Hayes ruined his career when he punched a Clemson player named Danny Baughman. Uncle Earl, a World War II veteran who fought at the Battle of the Kasserine Pass during the North Africa campaign and who also fought in the Italy campaign, desperately wanted to climb through the TV screen and beat the daylights out of Hayes.

My job was to deplume the ducks, which I did every afternoon sitting on the narrow wooden bridge between the cabin and the main road. I grew to loathe picking ducks. I saved the gizzards so we could cut them open and see what ducks were eating.

All boaters accessed the woods in those days was in small flatbottom boats powered by 9.9-horsepower Johnson and Evinrude outboards. We had no trouble getting to where we wanted to go in a timely fashion. Scores of mallards swam away from us as we puttered slowly down the ditch, and I always wondered why we didn't hunt those spots close to the cabin instead of the remote holes deep in the woods.

A lot of people drove vehicles on the area's interior levees back then. One day when ducks were plentiful, flock after flock inexplicably flared despite my uncles's superb calling. They accused me of looking up at the ducks. I did not. I was raised better than that. It was because some hunters had parked a white pickup on the levee nearby. It was as bright as a lighthouse.

Exiting the ditch, Earl always pulled the boat through the woods with a rope. With a cigarette between his lips, Earl whistled a happy tune as he towed Demp and me. Suddenly Earl vanished, his floating cap being the only evidence of his existence. He shot back up out of the water cursing violently, still clenching his sodden cigarette in his teeth.

Mainly, I remember Bayou Meto being very unpopulated when I was a kid. Public duck hunting was not the thing that it is now. People did inconsiderate things mostly from ignorance, like setting up too close when there was plenty of room to spread out, but there was none of the aggressive dumbassery that defines public land duck hunting today.

I also remember fall and winter generally being a lot colder than they are now. We frequently broke ice.

Old timers will tell you that Bayou Meto in its prime was always full of ducks. It wasn't, but friend let me tell you, when it was right, it was magnificent to behold.