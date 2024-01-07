Bentonville road, utility projects to affect area drivers

BENTONVILLE -- The city has announced two projects set to begin this week that will affect area drivers.

Motley Road between North Vaughn Road and North Tycoon Road will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday for utility construction, according to the city's website. A small portion of the road will be completely closed with another section partially closed.

A map on the website shows a detour starting at the intersection of Motley and Vaughn, going south and following Vaughn Road as it turns west, heading north at the intersection of Wagner Road, then east along West Tycoon Road and turning north on South Tycoon Road. Detour signs will be in place, the site says.

Meanwhile, a portion of Northwest Ninth Street between Northwest A Street and Northwest B Street will be reduced to a one-lane flagging work zone from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Jan. 18 for road construction, according to the website.

Weather or unforeseen circumstances could postpone work in either area, according to the website.