Best-sellers

Fiction

1. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who also is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

2. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE by James McBride. Secrets held by the residents of a dilapidated neighborhood come to life when a skeleton is found at the bottom of a well.

3. IRON FLAME by Rebecca Yarros. The second book in the Empyrean series. Violet Sorrengail's next round of training might require her to betray the man she loves.

4. THE EXCHANGE by John Grisham. In a sequel to "The Firm," Mitch McDeere, who is now a partner at the world's largest law firm, gets caught up in a sinister plot.

5. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

6. HOLLY by Stephen King. Private detective Holly Gibney investigates whether a married pair of octogenarian academics had anything to do with Bonnie Dahl's disappearance.

7. THE LITTLE LIAR by Mitch Albom. The actions of an 11-year-old boy help facilitate the delivery of Jewish residents, including his family, to Auschwitz.

8. ALEX CROSS MUST DIE by James Patterson. The 32nd book in the Alex Cross series. When a jet is gunned down, Cross goes back into action.

9. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. Winner of a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

10. TOM LAKE by Ann Patchett. Three daughters who return to their family orchard in the spring of 2020 learn about their mother's relationship with a famous actor.

Nonfiction

1. THE WAGER by David Grann. Survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

2. OATH AND HONOR by Liz Cheney. The former U.S. representative from Wyoming recounts how she helped lead the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

3. THE WOMAN IN ME by Britney Spears. The Grammy Award-winning pop star details her personal and professional experiences, including the years she spent under a conservatorship overseen by her father.

4. MY NAME IS BARBRA by Barbra Streisand. The EGOT winner chronicles her journey in show business and reveals details about some of her personal relationships.

5. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING by Matthew Perry. The late actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," shares stories from his childhood and his struggles with sobriety.

6. ELON MUSK by Walter Isaacson. The author of "The Code Breaker" traces Musk's life and summarizes his work on electric vehicles, private space exploration and artificial intelligence.

7. PREQUEL by Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host and co-author of "Bag Man" details a campaign to overthrow the U.S. government and install authoritarian rule prior to and during our involvement in World War II.

8. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

9. BEHIND THE SEAMS by Dolly Parton with Holly George-Warren. The country music legend shares stories about her favorite outfits she has worn on and off the stage.

10. GHOSTS OF HONOLULU by Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll Jr. The story of a Japanese American naval intelligence agent, a Japanese spy and events in Hawaii before the start of World War II.

Paperback fiction

1. ICEBREAKER by Hannah Grace.

2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

3. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE by Anthony Doerr.

4. TWISTED LOVE by Ana Huang.

5. THE HOUSEMAID by Freida McFadden.

Paperback nonfiction

1. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

2. THE BOYS IN THE BOAT by Daniel James Brown.

3. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl.

4. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

5. AMERICAN PROMETHEUS by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Source: The New York Times