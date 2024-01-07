Bolding leads Pats to top … again

Little Rock Parkview elevated from the top team in Class 5A to the top team in the state in 2023.

The Patriots went 14-0, won the 5A state championship game in dominant fashion over Shiloh Christian and finished the season with the No. 1 overall ranking for the first time this century.

For that performance, Little Rock Parkview's Brad Bolding is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Coach of the Year.

"I'm so proud of my coaches and what all they've been able to accomplish with our players this year and the previous years," Bolding said. "This is why we've gotten to this situation because my coaches have done just such a good job. So I really consider it a coaches award because they've been a pivotal part of the transformation."

Parkview didn't come out of nowhere in 2023. The Patriots were the defending 5A champions, who had won 12 games in 2022. But it was in their second game this season, a 28-27 victory over five-time defending Class 7A champion Bryant, that the rest of the state took notice of what was being built on John Barrow Road.

"We beat the best team, that's been the best team for the last five years, at their place," Bolding said. "It was a huge momentum boost for us. I think that really helped us throughout the year."

That was the last time an opponent ended a game within 28 points of Parkview. The Patriots then rattled off 12 straight wins, including a 52-14 win over 7A North Little Rock and two wins over Camden Fairview, to clinch the 5A-South Conference title and the program's second state championship in a row.

"For the lack of a better phrase, it's like a drug when you experience it," Bolding said. "And Greenwood can tell you, they've been there many times, these teams that have been there a lot, [when] your kids experience that, they want to experience that again. It's that cool of a deal for them. And so that's been a huge part of the last two years."

Parkview was dominant in every sense of the word. The Patriots scored 46.7 points per game, allowed 10 points per game and held eight opponents to seven points or less.

In the state championship game, a 55-12 win over Shiloh Christian, the Patriots more than doubled the Saints' total yardage (444-217) and forced five turnovers. They averaged 10.3 yards per play to the Saints' 3.6.

"They wanted to beat us pretty good, they wanted to make a statement and I'd have done the same thing," Bolding said. "Our players, they just didn't get fazed. It was no disrespect to anyone we played, it was just we wanted to go out there and play better than what we had the week before. I felt we were able to do that each week for 14 weeks. And to cap it off with a heck of a three quarters on the biggest stage, the super bowl of high school football, there's not a whole lot of words that you can really say to that."

Bolding has routinely credited his senior class with taking the responsibility upon themselves to keep the team in line, something that shouldn't be taken for granted over a four-month period. That senior class ended their high school careers with a state-leading 25-game winning streak.

"I think they were really the nuts and bolts of everything, keeping the team together and not letting them lose focus," he said. "It's easy, man. [Because] 15-, 16-, 17-year-olds, they got so much on their minds.

"There's just a whole lot more things they can do and get caught up in. For them to stay focused for that long, really from July to December. We can beat our chests as coaches, but you've got to give credit to those guys that are leading your team."

This was Bolding's seventh year at Parkview. In his first three seasons, the Patriots won 13 games. The next two seasons saw eight wins each, but 2023 was the crowning achievement of his time at the school and the support he's received from administration.

"It was in a bad shape," Bolding said. "It's no offense to anyone that had been here, but it was just not in good shape at the time. To see it transform into a program now where it is, man I couldn't be more honored to be a part of the program."