The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

224 E. 7th St., Willie Gibson, 2:01 p.m. Jan. 1, property value unknown.

1010 S. Rock St., Rebecca Pekar, 9:26 a.m. Jan. 3, property value unknown.

72204

1 First Tee Way, First Tee Way of Arkansas, 10:35 a.m. Jan. 1, property valued at $8,001.

4400 W. 29th St., Kenneth Robinson, 6:59 p.m. Jan. 1, property valued at $13,630.

3601 W. Roosevelt Road, Blake Jackson, 7:20 a.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $6,500.

3608 Asher Ave., Leonard Hall, 9:53 a.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $200.

1701 Westpark Dr., Mia Jones, 5:40 a.m. Jan. 3, property value unknown.

1801 Franklin St., Forrest Harris, 2:35 p.m. Jan. 3, property valued at $501.

8026 W. 34th St., Jerry Ferguson, 2:39 p.m. Jan. 4, property value unknown.

72205

9200 W. Markham St., Bulent Turantekin, 12:32 p.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $1,925.

9004 Bailey St., Jennifer Calloway, 4:18 p.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $26.

303 Brookside Dr., Poppy Bunnell, 3:20 p.m. Jan. 3, property valued at $1,900.

700 N. Oak St., Andrew Adkins, 7:56 p.m. Jan. 4, property valued at $3,800.

72209

7600 Woodhaven Dr., Talaya Johnson, 5:03 a.m. Dec. 31, property value unknown.

7516 Ember Lane, Alicia Cunningham, 1:33 p.m. Dec. 31, property valued at $1,151.

7204 Sunflower Dr., Petronilo Cano, 4:31 p.m. Jan. 1, property valued at $1,900.

8900 Geyer Springs Road, Elizabeth Hubbard, 1:48 p.m. Jan. 2, property valued at $1,800.

8500 Geyer Springs Road, Little Caesar's, 6:17 a.m. Jan. 3, property valued at $501.

6710 Azalea Dr., Renita Day, 2:40 p.m. Jan. 3, property valued at $2,400.

8419 Baseline Road, Crystal Dickerson, 7:45 a.m. Jan. 4, property value unknown.

7201 Interstate 30, Red Dot Storage/Caron Lott, 9:16 a.m. Jan. 4, property valued at $750.

72210

8001 Stagecoach Road, Michael Bland, 2:07 p.m. Jan. 1, property valued at $1,700.

72211

1602 Green Mountain Dr., Proper Pleasant Valley, 3:23 p.m. Jan. 4, property value unknown.

72223

15515 Capitol Hill Blvd., Celeste Meadows, 6:05 p.m. Jan. 2, property value unknown.

72227

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, AR Wholesale Express, 4:57 a.m. Dec. 31, property valued at $1,541.

North Little Rock

72113

9709 Maumelle Blvd., American Pie Pizza, 6:18 a.m. Dec. 29, property valued at $200.

72114

2301 Division St., A420, Linda Straw, 5 a.m. Dec. 29, property valued at $850.

1505 N. Poplar St., AA, Sally English, 3:12 p.m. Jan. 1, property valued at $484.

72116

208 E. B Ave., Reed Thompson Jr., 9:52 a.m. Dec. 31, property value unknown.