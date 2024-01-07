Business people

Noelle Andrychowicz, APRN-CNP, has joined PACE of the Ozarks. PACE, or Program of All-Inclusive Care for Elderly, is a Medicare benefit designed to support the needs of aging seniors. Andrychowicz earned her master of science in nursing and a post master certificate from Minnesota State University in Mankato.

Leanna Galyean has recently joined the team of real estate professionals at EXIT Realty Harper Carlton Group in Rogers. Galyean has several veterans in her family, and one of her goals is to help veterans achieve homeownership.

William Gage has been announced as a new consultant at SafeHaven Security Group. Gage, a former secret service special agent, holds his bachelor's degree from the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington and a master's from Boston University in Boston.

Reid Lynch has been announced as the new senior vice president of the First National Bankers Bankshares capital markets division. Lynch earned his bachelor of sciences degree in corporate finance from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com. Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.

William Gage joins SafeHaven Security Group.

