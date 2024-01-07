Club news: Bella Vista Photography Club hosts speaker; Legion post 27 hosts dart tournament





Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk Jan. 13 at Siloam Springs. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Phillips 66 Convenience Store at 1295 N. Mt. Olive St. in Siloam Springs. The walk will start and end at the Bob Henry Park where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walks follow the Dogwood Springs greenway trail that meanders along Sager Creek and past John Brown University and continue through the historic downtown district.

Also, all are invited to join them for a walk Jan. 16 at Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 am at the Walgreens at 4007 N. Shiloh Drive in Fayetteville. There is a short drive to the start point at Lake Fayetteville where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit for each walk.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 13, at the Village Inn Restaurant on North College Avenue in Fayetteville. Chapter members and prospective members are welcome to attend. The purpose of the breakfast is fellowship, camaraderie, and to share career stories. This is an opportunity for prospective members to get to know current chapter members and learn about the chapter.

Membership in MOAA and the NWA Chapter is open to all current, retired or former commissioned and warrant officers from all military services. Surviving spouses, Public Health Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are also eligible for membership.

MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan military association of more than 360,000 members dedicated to protecting and improving the rights and benefits of our enlisted, warrant, and commissioned personnel who are currently serving, retired, and former members of the uniformed services as well as their families and survivors. This mission is accomplished largely through the tireless advocacy efforts taking place in our nation's capital and local levels. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter, comprised of 136 members, actively supports these initiatives as well as numerous community service activities.

Information: pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.

Aquarium Society

The Northwest Arkansas Aquarium Society will be holding a "Do-It-Yourself" round table at the meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 13. Attendees are encouraged to give short demonstrations of their aquarium-related do-it-yourself projects or bring photos and/or videos of them on thumb drive, memory card, CD or DVD for projection onto the screen.

NWAAS meets on the second Saturday of each month at Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers.

Admission and refreshments are free and everyone is welcome.

Information: nwaas.com or email info@nwaas.com.

Photography Club

The Bella Vista Photography Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at the First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. Highway 71 in Pineville, Mo.

The speaker will be John Huse. He will give information on preparing to photograph the total eclipse in April. Membership dues will be due and the yearly brochure will be available to give you an overview of the upcoming year.

The Bella Vista Photography Club is designed for photographers of all levels. We have speakers, field trips and other activities that promote the development of skills and friendships.

Information: bellavistapc.org.

Legion Post 27

The American Legion Post 27 is hosting "Winter Blues Cold or Caged" at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the post, located at 1195 Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. There will be a dart tournament and a left/right/center tournament each with a $10 entry and a first place cash prize. There will also be a steak and potato dinner, catered by Golden Corral Fayetteville, served at 4 p.m. for $15 per person or $25 for a couple. There is a limited availability of 50 plates, advanced dinner coupon purchase is available.

The Post holds a Legion Luncheon that is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. The all-you-can-eat meal includes beans, corn bread, dessert and coffee or tea for $5.

Post 27 2024 wall calendars are available for purchase for $10. You can pick up at the legion or send a check for $12.50 to American Legion, 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville 72701, and one will be mailed to you.

The Auxiliary Unit 27 is preparing care packages for members of the 718th Engineer Construction Company serving overseas, and the public is invited to participate by bringing donations to the Post from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Information: (479) 442-5291 or email amlegpost27@gmail.com.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Guests are welcome.

Information: (352) 333-3010 or email jimpartin1@gmail.com.



