Corps of Engineers waives King Day fees

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced last week that it will waive day-use fees at the more than 2,850 recreation areas it operates nationwide in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swim beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities and events. Other entities that manage recreation areas on Army Corps of Engineers lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in areas they manage, a news release said.

According to the 2023 fall closure schedule for Lake Ouachita published by the Corps of Engineers, the following campgrounds and areas remain open over the winter: Stephens Park, Crystal Springs, Denby Point and Twin Creek, the Stephens, Avery and Tompkins Bend day-use areas and the north recreation areas of Avant, Big Fir, Buckville, Cedar Fourche, Irons Fork, Rabbit Tail and Washita, although the north areas had no janitorial in restrooms or portable toilets after Sept. 30.

Closed areas include Brady Mountain (Areas A and B, boat ramp, pavilion and overflow parking), Joplin (Areas A-D), Tomkins Bend (Areas A-D), Little Fir and the day-use areas at Spillway, Crystal and Twin Creek.

The release said visitors should contact Corps of Engineers projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. The status of Corps of Engineers-managed campgrounds, boat ramps, swim beaches and other sites is available at: http://www.corpslakes.us.

The Corps of Engineers also offers other fee-free days throughout the year to mark days of celebration and commemoration, including the Army Corps of Engineers' "birthday," Juneteenth National Independence Day, Veterans Day and National Public Lands Day.

"USACE is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It's estimated that 90 percent of USACE-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages," the release said.