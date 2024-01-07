Dickinson hits 30, and game winner

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Hunter Dickinson scored with 3.4 seconds left to lift No. 2 Kansas past TCU 83-81 on Saturday.

Dickinson, who led Kansas with 30 points, hit a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul on TCU's Ernest Udeh Jr. with less than a minute remaining to tie the game. Dickinson then followed Dajuan Harris Jr.'s miss in the final seconds.

"Hopefully I won't have to take an elbow (to the face) to get a chance to win the game," Dickinson said. "But I'll do whatever it takes to win the game.

"It's really fun to go out there with guys that know how to win, get it done at the end of the day."

Kansas (13-1, 1-0) also got 18 points from KJ Adams Jr. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points and Harris scored 10.

TCU (11-3, 0-1) was led by Trevian Tennyson with 24 points. He was joined in double figures by Emanuel Miller with 20 points and Micah Peavy and Jameer Nelson Jr. with 10 points each.

"Tennyson was great," Kansas Coach Bill Self said. "Jamie has said publicly that he was their best shooter since Desmond (Bane). We did a terrible job guarding him, but I thought he was terrific."

In other Top 25 men's games on Saturday, L.J. Cryer scored 20 points, Damian Dunn added 14 points and No. 3 Houston improved to 14-0 with a 89-55 win over West Virginia in the Cougars' inaugural Big 12 contest. ... Jonas Aidoo scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds to lead No. 5 Tennessee (11-3, 1-0) to a 90-64 victory over No. 22 Mississippi. Jaemyn Brakefield scored 22 points as Mississippi (13-1, 0-1) had its season-long winning streak snapped. ... Aaron Bradshaw hit a three-pointer with 1:27 to play -- just the third of the season for the 7-1 freshman -- and No. 6 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0) rallied to beat Florida 87-85. Bradshaw finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton led the Gators (10-4, 0-1) with 23 points apiece. ... Al-Amir Dawes had 23 points and Kadary Richmond scored 21 to lead Seton Hall (10-5, 3-1) over No. 7 Marquette 78-75. Oso Ighodaro led Marquette (11-4, 2-2) with 22 points. ... RJ Davis had 14 points while Armando Bacot had 14 points and 16 rebounds to lead No. 8 North Carolina (11-3, 3-0) over No. 16 Clemson (11-3, 1-2) 65-55. ... Javian McCollum had 15 points and five assists, and No. 11 Oklahoma (13-1, 1-0) defeated Iowa State 71-63 on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Hason Ward, Milan Momcilovic and Robert Jones each scored 12 points for Iowa State (11-3, 0-1). ... Great Osobor scored 20 points and had 14 rebounds and Mason Falslev added 18 points to lift Utah State (14-1, 2-0) over No. 13 Colorado State 77-72. ...Mark Mitchell scored 19 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, and No. 14 Duke (11-3, 2-1) pulled away from Notre Dame for a 67-59 victory. ... Lu'Cye Patterson made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left as UNC-Charlotte (7-7, 1-1) defeated No. 17 Florida Atlantic 70-68 for its first home win against an AP Top 25 opponent in 14 years. Patterson scored 16 points and Igor Milicic Jr. added 13 for the 49ers. Johnell Davis had 20 points and Nick Boyd had 19 for Florida Atlantic (11-4, 1-1). ... RayJ Dennis scored 18 points and Langston Love added 17 as No. 18 Baylor (12-2, 1-0) ended Oklahoma State's five-game winning streak with an 75-70 overtime win in the Big 12 conference opener for both teams. Baylor has won 15 of its last 18 games against Oklahoma State (8-6, 0-1). ... Victor Hart scored 16 points and Andre Curbelo had 15 points and nine assists, helping Southern Miss (8-7, 2-1) beat No. 19 James Madison 81-71. T.J. Bickerstaff had 14 points and 16 rebounds for James Madison (14-1, 2-1). ... Pop Isaacs scored 21 points to lead Texas Tech to an 78-67 Big 12-opening win over No. 20 Texas. Isaacs, the Red Raiders' leading scorer this season, scored six of Texas Tech's final nine points to close out the victory. ... Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as No. 21 Wisconsin (11-3, 3-0) defeated Nebraska 88-72. Keisei Tominaga had 17 points for Nebraska (12-3, 2-2). ... Ryan Kalkbrenner had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help Creighton (11-4, 2-2) beat No. 23 Providence (11-4, 2-2) 69-60 after nearly blowing an 18-point lead in the second half.

SEC MEN

In other games involving SEC teams Saturday, Meechie Johnson had a clutch steal and hit four free throws in the final seconds to allow South Carolina (13-1, 1-0) to hold off Mississippi State (11-3, 0-1) 68-62. Johnson scored 15 of his team-high 24 points over the final 11 minutes. ... Russel Tchewa scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Georgia (11-3, 1-0) closed out a 75-68 win at Missouri (8-6, 0-1). ... Mark Sears scored 21 points, Rylan Griffen added 16 points, and Alabama (9-=5, 1-0) held on in the final minute to defeat Vanderbilt 78-75. Vanderbilt (5-9, 0-1) was led by Lawrence and Jason Rivera-Torres with 20 points each. ... Jordan Wright finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to power LSU (9-5, 1-0) to a 68-53 victory over Texas A&M (9-5, 0-1). Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 23 points.