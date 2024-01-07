Divorces granted in Washington, Benton counties

The following divorces granted were recorded Dec. 28-Jan. 3 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
22-830. Gaylen Spresser v. Roni Spresser
22-1350. Joseph Yager v. Alyssa Heilman
23-265. Andrew Williams v. Tracie Williams
23-306. Karma Smith v. Erran Smith
23-1056. Matthew Nelson v. Kateryna Palchykova
23-1189. Reed Quillen v. Stephanie Quillen
23-1232. Samantha Davis v. David Davis
23-1358. Tara Greeley v. Alexander Greeley
23-1473. Callie Bartley v. Jordan Bartley
23-1525. Krista Humphrey v. Mathew Humphrey
23-1534. Susan Hill v. Mark Hill
23-1665. Jerry Odom v. Stephanie Odom
23-1669. Steven Martinez v. Kerry Martinez
23-1711. William Humphrey v. Leslie Humphrey
23-1742. Patricia Vargas v. Felipe Vargas
23-1767. Christopher Horner v. Katherine Horner
23-1784. Monica Smith v. Chadwick Smith
23-1813. Carl Eby v. Jennifer Eby
23-1842. Alaina Carlton v. Jimmy Carlton
23-1852. Ari Garcia Guerrero v. Elizabeth Gomez
WASHINGTON COUNTY
23-1157. Kitty Teague v. Ricky Teague
23-1529. Miranda Bryant v. Adam Bryant
23-1691. Aaron Hildebrand v. Peyton Hildebrand
23-1695. Skyler Meneses v. Erica Meneses
23-1716. Whitley Mason v. Craig Mason
23-1748. Heidi Stern v. Jeffrey Stern
23-1759. Emily Carr v. David Carr
23-1774. Teresa Kohut v. Michael Morris