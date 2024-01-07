Dr. Stephanie Pherrell Gardner

Stephanie Gardner was born in Wilson, N.C., a humble tobacco farming community. Role models in her life helped propel her to a college degree and life in medicine. After decades serving in various r

Today at 3:31 a.m.

by Werner Trieschmann

Dr. Stephanie Gardner, Provost and Chief Academic Officer of UAMS on 12/19/2023 for High Profile cover story. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

There is getting away from it all and then there is getting away from it all.

The small Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire floats in the Caribbean Sea north of Venezuela.