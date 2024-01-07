Fashion show celebrates MLK; Regalia maker scales back

MLK-THEMED FASHION SHOW

The Horace Mann Transitional Class of 1972 presents its Elite Fashion Show + Dinner, to take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Greater Center Star Baptist Church Family Life Center, 800 W. 33rd St. in Little Rock. The event is a fundraiser for the class’s Edwin L. Hawkins Scholarship fund.

KATV’s Ryan Houston will emcee the show, which will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and feature fashions compliments of CoCa Brown, dolce vita MEN and Culture Clothing Co. Segments will consist of “I Have a Dream,” vintage fashion; and “Nobel Peace Prize,” formal wear, to commemorate King’s fashion styles. Two other scenes will focus on the period in which King was prominent: “Street Sweeper” (urban wear) and “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” (period furs).

Tickets are $40 each; $20 for children 12 and under; $400 for a VIP table for eight. Contact Carolyn Pledger Brooks at (901) 289-3104; Geoffrey Starks, (501) 940-5440; or Robert Ray, (501) 864-9934.

REGALIA SLOWS DOWN

Mark Hughes, Eureka Springs-based designer and purveyor of Regalia Handmade Clothing — sleek, deceptively simple, upscale pieces in linen, wool melton and specialty fabrics — announced “some big changes” in what he says is his final newsletter email.

“Although I’m not ready to pull the plug on ‘Regalia Handmade Clothing’ just yet, I am scaling it way back, and making changes to keep up with these times of social media marketing,” he writes.

Before covid, he had four seamstresses working with him in his small but demanding business. These seamstresses dispersed in light of the pandemic, during which Hughes produced and sold face masks.

As of now, Regalia is still going, but entering what Hughes calls a “slow-down” phase as he prepares for retirement. His designs will still be shown on his website, regaliahandmadeclothing.com , and he will take orders by phone and email. His studio, 16 White St., is still there, he’ll take visitors, but not be open for “off the street” business. “New designs will be featured on Instagram and Facebook as they are sewn and photographed, and you can call, email, or message me about anything you see of interest.” Hughes, who’s also produced the Couture du Jour and Bing Bang Boomerang collections, lets readers know that his other website, bingbangboomerang.com, is currently being consolidated into the main site. Meanwhile, Little Rockers can purchase Regalia garments (in addition to fabrics from Hughes’ “personal stash”) at South Main Creative, 1600 Main St.

“It was never my intention to be famous and show my clothes on runways around the world — I just wanted to make clothes people would love wearing, and feel the love that went into making them,” Hughes concludes in the newsletter. “A calm, creative life in a beautiful part of the country was the goal, and that goal is achieved.”

