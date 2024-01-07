Fayetteville man claims crypto scheme led him to steal thousands from veterans nonprofit

Vets village lost thousands since 2016, president claims

Today at 4:00 a.m.

by Tracy Neal

Martin J. Svoboda II

A Fayetteville man arrested in the theft of thousands of dollars from a nonprofit organization told authorities he stole the money to pay scammers who targeted him for blackmail, according to documents filed Thursday.

Martin