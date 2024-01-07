Filipino festivities

A sumptuous buffet of traditional Filipino dishes and an appearance by Santa marked the Arkansas Philippine Association Christmas Party, held Dec. 16 in the gymnasium of Little Rock's Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church and a repeat of last year's celebration.

JoJo Sims served as mistress of ceremonies for the event, which bore an "ugly sweater" theme into which many of the attendees cheerfully tapped. Association Chairman Cris Balleza Jr. welcomed them to an evening that offered a children's game of Musical Chairs; a "Chili Cha-Cha" dance performance by the ladies of the association; a serenade by the APA Caroling Group; and the distribution of raffle prizes.

Also included was an announcement of recipients of association scholarships -- Isabella Divino, Mia Greer and Julienne Medrano -- as well as the announcement of a Prince and Princess: Roman Brown and Julie Tyler, the young people who raised the most money during on-the-spot fundraising for APA programs.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams