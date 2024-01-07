Getting it straight
The Democrat-Gazette wants its
news reports to be fair and accurate.
We correct all errors of fact.
If you know of an error, write:
Kim Christ
Deputy Managing Editor
P.O. Box 2221
Little Rock, Ark. 72203
or call 501-378-3495
during business hours Monday through Friday.
♦
Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested Rayshawn Jackson, 22, on Thursday in the theft of a Little Rock police vehicle. The Arkansas State Police assisted at the scene. A Police Beat item in Saturday's newspaper was incorrect about which agency arrested Jackson.